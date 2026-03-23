Ford Is Now The Official Automotive Partner Of Major League Baseball

The Blue Oval joins forces with Major League Baseball to celebrate America’s pastime, from Little League to the World Series.

(Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition)

In a move that unites two enduring symbols of American culture, Ford and Major League Baseball have announced a massive multiyear partnership, naming the Detroit-based automaker as the Official Automotive Partner of the league.

The collaboration places Ford at the heart of baseball’s most high-profile events, including Opening Day, All-Star Week, the MLB at Field of Dreams, and the World Series. The deal also extends into the roots of the game, securing Ford’s presence across Minor League Baseball and Little League Baseball and Softball.

“For generations, baseball has brought families and communities together, and so has Ford,” said Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s global chief marketing officer in a statement released today. “This partnership is about honoring tradition while putting real capability behind the moments that matter.”

The timing notably comes as America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary. Ford’s MLB partnership also includes sponsorship of the league’s July 4th initiative and significant grant funding for youth sports in Kansas City, Buffalo, and Detroit to provide gear and clinics.

“Ford and MLB are both American heritage brands that continue to innovate,” said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer. “The national scale of our content is sure to drive even greater consideration and fan engagement.”

Fans also have a chance to get in on the action through the Drive Them Home Sweepstakes. Entrants can vie for All-Star Game tickets and the keys to a 2026 F-150 Lariat Hybrid, a 2026 Expedition Platinum, or a 2026 Bronco. With existing partnerships with 10 MLB clubs—including the Yankees, Red Sox, and Braves—Ford is doubling down on its goal as being seen as the signature vehicle of America’s pastime. Watch the announcement video above.