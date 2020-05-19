Genie Bouchard Fan Pays $85,000 for Dinner With Tennis Star

YouTube/Sports Illustrated

A devoted Genie Bouchard fan has scored a date with the popular tennis star, Instagram influencer and Sports Illustrated Swim model via an $85,000 bid in a charity auction.

Fanatics hosted Bouchard's "All in Challenge," which is one of many experiences available to win on the site. All proceeds will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry non-profits that provide food for impacted people.

RT Sport points out that Bouchard affectionately called bidders "crazy" as the price climbed before writing "this is insane... you guys are amazing!" on her Instagram story at the auction's conclusion.

In addition to a face-to-face meal with Bouchard, her package includes an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the winner's choice of the US Open, French Open, Wimbledon or the Australian Open, where they will watch from the player's box with Genie's team and coach, receive an autographed racket and pair of sneakers, and enjoy a three-night stay in a hotel.

85K?!?!?"" Bouchard wrote in a follow-up Instagram post. "I’m so grateful and proud of you all for joining me on this project. I can’t wait to meet the winner!"

This won't be the first fan meetup that Bouchard has facilitated. A random guy from Twitter, 20-year-old John Goehrke, previously bet the 23-year-old pro athlete that if the New England Patriots could overcome a 28-3 score to beat the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI, she would have to take him on a date.

That saga turned into a legitimate relationship, as evidenced by continued dates to the beach and on her couch. Perhaps the auction winner and Bouchard could have similar chemistry?