Golf Goddess Paige Spiranac Shares New Video, Reveals How Course Creeps Spy on Her

“I’ve literally been on country clubs where guys are using range-finders to look at me from two fairways over.”

Golf goddess Paige Spiranac has to deal with creeps in her Instagram comments and on the links.

During a recent episode of her Playing a Round podcast, the golfer and Instagram influencer addressed recent headlines surrounding popular New Jersey golf club Pine Valley, which recently limited its female guest admissions to Sunday afternoons.

The New York Post reports that Spiranac compared the club's decision to the experiences she's had with voyeuristic male golfers at other exclusive courses.

Other "greetings" are straight-up mysoginistic.

“And I’ve had people, like, I’ll walk on, and they’re like, ‘Who let the cart girl out to play?’ They don’t make you feel welcome."

In lighter news, Spiranac also uploaded a video of herself teeing off to a special soundtrack: Nelly's classic banger "Hot in Herre."

"Play a hole with me! Par 4 number 16 at Silverado" she captioned the clip. "Also if you listen to the @playingaroundpodcast podcast you know the story with this song. What’s your favorite song?"

In another recent post, Spiranac celebrated NFL Draft day with garb from her parents' hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"NFL Draft day! Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I’ve been a Steelers fan since the day I was born. I also love the Bills. It’s a complicated relationship...Who’s your team? Who are you hoping they draft?"



Listen to Spiranac's pod here, and check out her tips for reading greens below: