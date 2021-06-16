Heidi Klum Roots For German Soccer Team In Tiny Crop Top

Tiniest soccer jersey ever?
Heidi Klum Promo

Before her home country’s game against France in the UEFA European Football Championship this week, supermodel Heidi Klum cheered on Germany in one of the  tiniest soccer shirts you'll ever see. 

Former Maxim cover star Klum, 48, wore black bikini bottoms, a gold belly chain and a Germany jersey chopped into an underboob-baring crop top that barely covered her in a post she shared on Instagram 

“Good luck today Germany,” the mom of four captioned the pic.

Page Six reports that Klum "appeared to be watching the game from her houseboat on Lake Wannsee in Berlin", where she and husband Tom Kaulitz were spotted packing on PDA last month. 

The site also pointed out that America’s Got Talent star Klum certainly isn't shy about showing off her body. Last month, she flaunted her stunning physique by snapping a topless sunbathing photo on the beach.

For more of Heidi's hot looks, check out this slideshow of her last Maxim cover shoot.

