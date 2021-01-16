Holly Sonders Reveals Hottest Photos and NFL Playoff Predictions

Ashley Krutzfeldt

After making the move from golf to football coverage at Fox Sports, sizzling sideline reporter Holly Sonders became a popular fixture at NFL and NCAA games, dishing out insightful takes on FS1 shows like Undisputed and The Herd.

Courtesy

Sonders also boasts a truly smoldering Instagram feed in which she poses in an impressive array of scantily-clad outfits. But Sonders isn't just a stunning IG star, she's also an astute observer of the game of football.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here, the sports-savvy bombshell reveals her top five 2021 football predictions heading into the NFL's Divisional Round—and shares some of her steamiest photos to date.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Big Ben to Retire

"This was the last time you'll see the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger end the season as a starting quarterback."

Justin Price

No Superstar Necessary for Success

"One team WITHOUT a former regular season MVP will advance through the divisional round."

Dreamstate

Unprecedented QB Age

"The first and last time two quarterbacks in their 40s will face off in the playoffs will be January 17's Sunday night game, when 43-year-old Tom Brady and 41-year-old Drew Brees meet in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints matchup."

Ashley Krutzfeldt

Bills and Browns Playoff Teams Come Once Per Decade

"You won’t see the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs simultaneously again until 2031."

Ashley Krutzfeldt

No Back-to-Back Champs

"The Kansas City Chiefs will not repeat as Super Bowl champions."

Ashley Krutzfeldt

And since you're already here, see even more reasons why Sonders is totally crushing it on the 'Gram: