Holly Sonders Reveals Hottest Photos and NFL Playoff Predictions

WOW.
Author:
Publish date:
Holly Sonders (3)

After making the move from golf to football coverage at Fox Sports, sizzling sideline reporter Holly Sonders became a popular fixture at NFL and NCAA games, dishing out insightful takes on FS1 shows like Undisputed and The Herd.

Holly Sonders (1)

Sonders also boasts a truly smoldering Instagram feed in which she poses in an impressive array of scantily-clad outfits. But Sonders isn't just a stunning IG star, she's also an astute observer of the game of football.

Here, the sports-savvy bombshell reveals her top five 2021 football predictions heading into the NFL's Divisional Round—and shares some of her steamiest photos to date. 

Big Ben to Retire 

"This was the last time you'll see the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger end the season as a starting quarterback."

Holly Sonders (6)

No Superstar Necessary for Success 

"One team WITHOUT a former regular season MVP will advance through the divisional round." 

Holly Sonders (2)

Unprecedented QB Age 

"The first and last time two quarterbacks in their 40s will face off in the playoffs will be January 17's Sunday night game, when 43-year-old Tom Brady and 41-year-old Drew Brees meet in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints matchup." 

Holly Sonders (1)

Bills and Browns Playoff Teams Come Once Per Decade

"You won’t see the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs simultaneously again until 2031."

Holly Sonders (4)

No Back-to-Back Champs

"The Kansas City Chiefs will not repeat as Super Bowl champions." 

Holly Sonders (5)

And since you're already here, see even more reasons why Sonders is totally crushing it on the 'Gram: 

No image description

Hibiki Suntory Blossom Harmony
Food & Drink

Suntory Announces Cherry Wood-Aged Whiskies Set For Global Release

Holly Sonders Split Promo
Sports

Holly Sonders Reveals Hottest Photos and NFL Playoff Predictions

peel and eat shrimp chef isaac toups recipe promo
Food & Drink

This Peel-and-Eat Cajun Shrimp Recipe is Perfect for Game Day

Ares S1 Project Promo
Rides

Meet the S1 Project, The Gorgeous New Supercar From Ares Design

rolex-rainbow-daytona
Style

Rolex Ranks No. 1 In Luxury Watch Resales, According To New Report

facebook-link-image
Rides

Behind the Wheel of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E— Ford's First Fully-Electric Mustang

Jennifer Lopez Salma Hayek Split Promo 2
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Vs. Salma Hayek: Whose Instagram Bikini Photos Reign Supreme?

woodford reserve chocolate bourbon collab
Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Launches Chocolate Collab For Valentine's Day

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Promo
Entertainment

'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Blows Away List of Most Downloaded PlayStation Games