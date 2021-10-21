How MaximBet Is Treating Its Members to Absolutely Epic Experiences

Race a Bugatti on a private track, score ringside seats, or dine at Michelin Star restaurants with MaximBet’s Max Rewards Points.

(MaximBet)

Picture this. You. Three friends. In Los Angeles. Living the football dream. We’re talking seats at the biggest sporting event of the year. VIP access to an invite-only Maxim party. Rooms at a chic hotel. Airfare to get you there. And cash to spend.

Impressed? For MaximBet members, living the dream isn’t entirely unexpected. In fact, being treated to money-can’t-buy thrills has quickly become the norm. MaximBet is the first true lifestyle sports-betting brand, designed with sports fans who demand more in mind. And sports fans in Colorado are already reaping the rewards thanks to a new kind of sportsbook experience that makes every game and every bet special.

Every interaction with MaximBet inches players closer to the rewards they really want, such as unique merchandise and access to one-of-a-kind experiences that only Maxim can offer. The exclusive Halloween Party in Denver this October and the Big Game Party Experience in L.A. coming up in 2022 give you a taste of what’s to come.

(MaximBet)

No matter what you choose to bet on, you’ll feel like you’ve made it from day one. It’s all thanks to Max Rewards, a loyalty program that’s designed to impress. At MaximBet, every bet you place earns you Max Rewards Points. Today, Max Rewards Points can be swapped for Free Bet Credits, a spendable MaximBet currency that you can use to bet on anything available in the sportsbook. Football, basketball, hockey, golf, boxing, you name it.

And soon, you’ll be able to bank your Max Rewards Points and exchange them for things most people can only dream of. Imagine racing a Bugatti on your own private racetrack. Or flying across the pond for an unforgettable culinary experience at the finest Michelin Star restaurants—for the weekend. Or ringside seats with celebrities to your left and right. If you can dream it, MaximBet can make it happen.

Sports fans in Colorado are already flocking to MaximBet in droves to get their picks in thanks to some of the best odds available at any state-regulated sportsbook. And soon, MaximBet will be available in more states, giving players all over the country access to the legendary experiences that have made MaximBet so popular, so quickly.

Live in Colorado? Sign up at MaximBet. com and get up to $1,000 in Free Bet Credits on your first deposit—plus access to lifestyle enhancing experiences you’ll be talking about for years to come.