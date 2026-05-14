How the Miami Grand Prix Became A Formula 1 Celebrity & Luxury Powerhouse

With extensive new VIP build-outs, secret speakeasies and even a dedicated superyacht, the Miami GP attracts the likes of LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Colin Farrell, and more.

During the 2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 3, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Lauren Stefl/F1 Miami GP)

Whether coincidence, impeccable planning or cosmic serendipity, this year’s Miami Grand Prix celebrated a before-unseen level of patriotism on a year America celebrates its 250th birthday. For most diehard Formula One fans, seeing Cadillac—our nation’s premier luxury marque, the pride and joy of Detroit—make its home debut in the world’s apex motorsport was a watershed moment. Sure Haas is American owned, but is also heavily European staffed. And Ford owned Jaguar back in the ‘90s when they last raced. But we might have to go all the way back to the Roger Penske and Parnelli Jones battles of the 1970s for the last time America was truly relevant in Formula One.

(Tomas Diniz Santos/F1 Miami GP) (Photo by Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Cassie Florido/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Emily Collins/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Tomas Diniz Santos/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Cassie Florido/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) *Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Robby Illanes/F1 Miami GP) (Kelly Gavin/F1 Miami GP) (Brandon Brieger/F1 Miami GP)

And for a certain segment of that fanbase, call them #bourbonheads or simply whiskey aficionados, seeing that elegant black-and-white livery pop with the badge of Jim Beam on its haunches holds even deeper significance. For there’s a sacred bond that unites the Clermont, Kentucky distillery’s founder with Cadillac. You see, just after Prohibition, James Beauregard Beam would drive home every single night with a very special package placed gingerly on his passenger seat: a tightly sealed mason jar filled with the proprietary yeast which he believed made his bourbon so unique. A jar far too precious to risk to disaster, fire or the cunning machinations of a rival whiskeymaker. Given Jim Beam is the world’s bestselling bourbon, and still uses that very same yeast to this day, the talented master distiller might have been on to something. And the car he drove home every night? A black 1939 Cadillac, which today rests fully restored on the distillery campus tour, loyally awaiting to be activated for one last epic run.

Jim Beam Ambassador Tim Heuisler interviews Cadillac F1 driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez at an event marking their historic partnership with a new cocktail, the Jalisco Highball. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Jim Beam)

So for this admitted bourbon lover going to Miami to watch the Cadillac F1 team race its first Grand Prix on American soil, with Jim Beam partnership fortified, on our nation’s Semiquincentennial was quite the thrill. And I learned I wasn’t alone. “We’ve been distilling whiskey for eight generations in Kentucky and recognize that American heritage is our story,” James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s managing director Rashidi Hodari told Maxim after the race. “Standing alongside the Cadillac Formula 1 Team as they make their debut, especially on home soil during such a significant year, feels authentic to what this all-American partnership is about.”

After reminding us about his founder’s nightly yeast missions, Hodari reveals that Fred Noe, Jim Beam’s seventh generation master distiller, still drives a Cadillac to this day. “As the first race on American soil, Miami represents our cultural homecoming,” he continues, underscoring some of Jim Beam’s efforts over the race weekend—including debuting a new cocktail, the Jalisco Highball, for Sergio “Checo” Perez at a festive South Beach rooftop party. “For Jim Beam, this is a genuinely meaningful and exciting moment.”

Despite the distractions, racing always comes first at the 2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix. (Photo by Andrew Hancock/F1 Miami GP)

And while Caddy’s results weren’t ideal, they did finish both cars for the third race in a row—an estimable achievement for a rookie squad. However big picture, the 2026 Miami Grand Prix absolutely thrilled. A wild chaotic start, melee-fueled middle (McLaren, AMG, Ferrari and Red Bull all led at some point) and a historic finish—with Mercedes-AMG Petronas wunderkind Kimi Antonelli becoming the first driver in F1 history to win his first three races from pole position—assured arguably the best F1 race we’ve ever witnessed live. The fact Antonelli’s only nineteen and just barely got his street driver’s license makes the accomplishment even more astonishing.

Meanwhile a seemingly nonstop stream of celebrities like Lionel Messi, Colin Farrell, Luis Suarez, Rafael Nadal, Patrick Dempsey, LeBron James and Jimmy Fallon filled the pre-race grid and later the Palm Club, underscoring the high-wattage magnetism that Miami brings to the Formula One calendar. But one of the more interesting stories walking the Miami International Autodrome, located at the Dolphin’s Hard Rock Stadium, was how much this event has grown and evolved since we attended its inaugural edition. Since that wobbly giraffe-legged birth in 2022, the Miami International Autodrome venue has rapidly transformed its VIP and luxury offerings—evolving from a single race weekend event into a sophisticated, expansively built-out year-round motorsports and entertainment destination. Although it was already home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, the GP inspired significant infrastructure investments from organizers South Florida Motorsports, including unparalleled levels of celebrity and luxury catering designed to cater to a highly discerning F1 clientele.

“As an American team we’re really proud to represent the country across the world, but to do it at home was a special feeling.” Cadillac F1 driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez

VIPs LeBron James and Maverick Carter enjoy the Miami Grand Prix luxury services.

In its inaugural year organizers built permanent garages alongside a temporary Paddock Club. Recognizing the demand for premium facilities, they implemented a substantial upgrade before the 2023 race. So South Florida Motorsports constructed a permanent, two-story Paddock Club spanning 190,000 square feet—an impressive structure providing not only private suites and a rooftop viewing during the Grand Prix, but also serving as a versatile, year-round venue hosting hospitality for Dolphins games and other private events. Year-round the permanent garages themselves are also repurposed, sold as premium, air-conditioned “tailgating” suites during the NFL season.

2024 brought pivotal advancements that further cemented the venue’s burgeoning luxury motorsport status. The construction of an “inner loop” track on the stadium parking lots was a game-changer. This new configuration allows for year-round motorsports activities without the logistical challenge of closing public roads, which is necessary for the main F1 circuit. This led to the creation of the Precision Drive Club, a private coterie granting local members exclusive access to drive their cars on the F1-caliber track.

The iconic twin trees inviting you into the Miami GP’s uber exclusive Palm Club.

The apex of the invite-only Miami Grand Prix life, however, is unquestionably the Palm Club. Like most F1 tracks, entering as a plebeian can feel like a Herculean affair: surviving stacked traffic, requiring marathon walks through jammed parking lots, and negotiating a video game-like series of gatekeeping bosses. The Palm Club eliminates all these friction points by providing a truly seamless VIP experience. Pull up to the valet through a special entrance, hand over your keys and instantly be whisked away by Moke up a corded private garage to the ultra-exclusive viewing area. You’ll know you’ve arrived by the iconically shaped palm trees bookmarking the entrance. These exact same endangered palms have guarded the velvet rope since the Palm Club opened for the very first race, and have returned every year.

Air conditioned, stylish, and limited to 275 capacity, the Palm Club never seems overcrowded. Munch on sushi and sip a passion fruit, Prosecco and Aperol Carbone Spritz when you venture to the outdoor terrace, where you can watch Antonelli battle Lando Norris to the checkered flag. On Saturday we caught the end of the Wine Club, a bring-your-own bottle fête launched in 2023 to motivate VIP oenophiles to the track a day early to extend their Grand Prix weekend, instead of just for Sunday’s climax. We saw NBA superstar Bam Adebayo leaving as we were walking in, as well as college HOF player and ESPN analyst Jason Williams.

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team is congratulated by Fifth placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 03, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by James Sutton/LAT Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool)

“Consumers are elevating the lunch, as they keep improving the quality of the magnums they’re bringing. It’s very impressive, a lot of collectible bottles,” sommelier Jesse Libby shared of the annual tradition. We saw bottles of 2002 Domaine Georges Roumier Bonnes Mares Grand Cru, 2005 DRC Romanee Conti, and more than a couple Champagne Salon sitting empty on the tables. “I don’t how the wine can get better,” Libby smiles, “but they will.”

Of course F1 and South Florida Motorsports never rest. New for 2026 came the spectacular Super Yacht structure in the Marina. While the imitation harbor—replete with fake water and “yachts” you could rent out—existed on our first visit, this new massive, five-story temporary installation dramatically enhances the area’s elevated viewing options, which are otherwise limited by the venue’s flat terrain. Designed to evoke the grandeur of a cruise ship, the Super Yacht provides unparalleled views of turns 5, 6, 7, and 8, as well as panoramic vistas of the stadium. They reserve the top floor as a private space for MSC Cruises, the structure’s sponsor, while Bagatelle restaurant curates the ambiance and culinary experience throughout the faux ship. Should you need to cool off, the Super Yacht features five distinct water features, including private cabanas with their own pools, and a larger dipping pool accessible to all Yacht Club pass holders. Despite being built and disassembled annually, the Super Yacht represents a pinnacle of the event’s commitment to innovative, resort-like luxury.

The Super Yacht structure sponsored by MSC Cruises. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/F1 Miami GP)

The evolution also saw the introduction and repurposing of other exclusive spaces. Perhaps our favorite for its uniqueness being the Record Room—an invite-only sanctuary for select VIPs and key industry figures looking to decompress from the high-energy paddock. Introduced in 2023, the dark speakeasy welcomes you with intimate, reclusive vibes amplified by the namesake vinyl lining the walls. The drinks are stiff and creative, but given the torrid, tropical Miami heat outside the pronounced chill in the air may be the Record Room’s greatest gift to invitees. No wonder team principals like McLaren’s Zak Brown are known to frequent, holding meetings here throughout the weekend.

Of the venues anyone can buy tickets to, the most charming by far has to be Casa Tua. Meant to echo the intimacy of the secluded South Beach boutique hotel and Italian restaurant, the Miami Grand Prix version of Casa Tua leans into more exotic tones. Moroccan-themed rooms, replete with Arabic lamps and thick Persian rugs carpeting the walls and floors, add to the unique atmosphere. There’s a live band, pool table, and secret sushi restaurant hidden behind a mirror. In a way you would never know you’re at a race track, whether that’s a good thing or not is up for debate.

“For those seeking a truly stellar experience, the Hard Rock venue’s continuous evolution promises to keep the Miami Grand Prix pegged at the top of Formula One calendar.”

Sergio Perez (MEX) Cadillac Formula 1 Team MAC-26 in sharp black and white livery, proudly wearing Jim Beam badge.

We’ve attended marquee NFL games in Mexico City, NBA Finals, Fenway Park in the spring, world class horse races and golf tournaments. Nothing quite compares to Formula One in the wild spectrum of humanity you’ll see in attendance. Whether it’s Miami, Austin, Mexico City, Monaco, or Bahrain, the scene at the often track emanates serious Star Wars Cantina vibes in the aggregation of cultures, fashion, skin tones, and languages happily milling about. It is a global zoo unequaled in any sport. And Casa Tua captures this cosmopolitan essence best, making it an awesome environment to spend time whether before, during or after the race.

“Miami is a really special race. Since it came on the calendar in 2022 it’s grown in popularity, and the support from fans inside the stadium but also around the city is just amazing,” Perez told Maxim after his Cadillac Formula 1 Team conquered their first contest on home soil. “You could really feel the difference in atmosphere driving for an American team. The lead-up to the race, the support for the home livery, the fans in Jungle Plaza where we had our Cadillac F1 HQ downtown—it was incredible.” And while “Checo” may be Mexican, there’s still plenty to make it feel like a hometown race for him too. “As an American team we’re really proud to represent the country across the world, but to do it at home was a special feeling,” he adds. “Plus I love having all the Latin support in Miami. To me it’s one of the best races of the year.”

2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli taking a bow after winning his third race of the season. (Photo by Tomas Diniz Santos/F1 Miami GP)

Overall in its brief five-year existence the Miami Grand Prix has morphed into one of the premier dates on the Formula One calendar—and that is at least partly due to the meticulously cultivated VIP and luxury offerings. Through investments like the permanent Paddock Club and the Inner Loop, coupled with innovations such as the Palm Club, Record Room, and now the iconic Super Yacht, the event successfully transformed an NFL stadium that once sat fallow for months into a premier, year-round destination—and arguably the best race to witness America’s return to the sport. For those seeking a truly stellar experience, the Hard Rock venue’s continuous evolution promises to keep the Miami Grand Prix pegged at the top of Formula One calendar. Monaco and Singapore finally have some serious American competition.

Follow Deputy Editor Nicolas Stecher’s travel, spirits and automotive adventures on Instagram at @nickstecher and @boozeoftheday.