Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: How To Watch Boxing PPV Spectacle That Floyd Calls 'Legalized Bank Robbery'

Will the fight be stopped or go the distance? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!

Floyd "Money" Mayweather is just living up to his nickname by fighting YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul for an easy payday on Sunday, June 6.

“I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s something easy like [the Paul fight], a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it,” Mayweather admits during Showtime’s pre-PPV hype show Inside Mayweather vs. Paul.

“My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason… I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event,” the 44-year-old retired boxing great said.

Mayweather and 26-year-old Paul’s Showtime pay-per-view fight event will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on June 6.

The former pound-for-pound boxing king has not fought since he came out of retirement to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017, a bout he won and raked in millions for both fighters.

Mayweather is a former five-weight boxing world champion who is 50-0 in his fighting career, with 27 KOs and who often employs the nickname TBE, meaning "The Best Ever". Meanwhile, Paul hasn’t recorded a single professional boxing win. He’s 0-1 in his fledgling fight career, having lost to fellow YouTuber KSI by split decision in November 2019.

Still, the bigger, younger Paul at least pretended he has a shot against Mayweather in Sunday's bout.“He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with. He really thinks I’m a YouTuber,” said Paul, who rose to fame alongside his brother, Jake Paul, through YouTube prank videos.

“He really thinks I’m a fake fighter, and I get it. Everything I’ve portrayed online says the same thing, but we really are about this life right now and Floyd underestimating me is going to hurt him I think. I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch.”

The Florida State Boxing Commission released the rules for the 8-round Mayweather-Paul exhibition bout, which includes no judges and no declaration of a winner.

But this being a boxing "exhibition bout", who knows how this mismatch will end?

