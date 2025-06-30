Jake Paul Drops $39 Million On 5,700-Acre Georgia Ranch That’s A ‘Sport Huntsman’s Paradise’

Paul’s massive ranch features “an abundance of bobwhite wild quail, turkey and whitetail deer” plus a 20-acre fishing pond and a 30-acre duck pond.

(Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Jake Paul is apparently using some of his lucrative earnings from the boxing ring to invest in luxury real estate. The social media superstar-turned-pugilist reportedly paid $39 million for the sprawling, 5,746-acre Southlands estate just south of Bainbridge, Georgia.

Paul, during an interview on the The Iced Coffee Hour podcast in June, said he has wanted to buy a ranch for the last 15 years. “It’s kind of been my dream and why I work so hard,” said Paul. He added the enormous property was “a little bit bigger than what I wanted, but when I got there, I was like, ‘I have to buy this.’”

Paul’s Georgia compound surrounds the eastern shore of Lake Seminole, just above the Florida panhandle, and was originally listed in October 2024 for $42.5 million. It’s also a “sport huntsman’s paradise with an abundance of bobwhite wild quail, turkey and whitetail deer. It also includes a 20-acre fishing pond and a 30-acre duck pond,” reports USA Today.

Paul, 28, has been raking in cash fighting former boxing and UFC stars. He reportedly earned $40 million alone for his Netflix clash with an aging Mike Tyson, 58, who was suffering health issues ahead of their listless encounter in November 2024. He also currently stars with his brother Logan Paul, a fellow social media maven and pro wrestler, in the HBO Max reality series Paul American.

Over the weekend, Paul earned a unanimous decision victory against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. another former boxing champion whose best days are behind him. Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) is now riding a six-fight winning streak since losing a split decision to journeyman boxer and reality star Tommy Fury in February 2023. With his victory over Chavez, Paul could enter take a step closer to his professed goal of fighting for a world title by entering the WBC cruiserweight rankings at 200 pounds, or he could try to avenge his loss to Fury.

Jon Kohler of Jon Kohler & Associates, who co-listed the property with Walter Hatchett, compared the significance of the sale to owning a sports franchise. “Southlands is an institution; it’s like owning your own professional football team,” Kohler told Mansion Global. “You get history, culture and traditions, and you’re a land steward dictating its future.”

The ranch includes a newly renovated 4,884-square-foot main lodge with eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half bath. The grounds also boasts a collection of updated outbuildings, including a four-stall barn for horseback and quail hunting, a manager’s house and guesthouse, a pavilion, an equipment shed, a workshop and a cooler facility for game processing.

In a Facebook post announcing the blockbuster purchase, Kohler further described Paul’s Georgia ranch as “one of America’s most iconic sporting properties. From its roots with Herbert Stoddard, a legacy dating back to 1937, to its years as International Paper’s flagship property, Southlands has long been a crown jewel of American land stewardship—and with Jake Paul’s passion and commitment to conservation, its future has never been brighter,” the post said.

