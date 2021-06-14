Jake Paul Promises to Knock Out Nate Diaz After Fighting Tyron Woodley

Diaz is coming off a decision loss to Leon Edwards that provided the most exciting moments of UFC 263.

Getty Images

Jake Paul apparently wants to fight Nate Diaz after he steps in the ring with ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a Showtime pay-per-view event.

Diaz lost by unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in the MMA promotion's first five-round, non-title, non-main event fight. Though Diaz was clearly losing by round five, he uncorked a left hand that severely wobbled Edwards in the fight's final seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Paul used the hype surrounding Diaz and Edwards' savage performances to drum up drama, tweeting, "I will knockout Nate Diaz after I knockout Woodley."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Yahoo Sports reports that Paul had previously predicted that Diaz would get KO-ed by Edwards in the third round. The famously tough welterweight has only been truly stopped by strikes on one occasion in his 16-year-long career, against Josh Thomson in 2013. As Sportskeeda notes, Diaz's loss to Jorge Masvidal was also ruled a TKO on paper after a doctor called for stoppage.

While he stoked the fire with Diaz, Paul was complimentary of the co-main event winner and new flyweight titleholder Brandon Moreno, who submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.

“Viva Mexico…..Moreno is a star! Hope he gets paid like it," Paul tweeted. He's been critical of UFC President Dana White's fighter pay policies on several occasions.

Before anything, Paul will face Woodley in a 190-pound pro boxing bout slated for August 28, 2021.

"As I enter my fourth pro fight, I am excited to knock the first one off the list by challenging myself against a five-time UFC champion known for his knockout power, Paul said. "Tyron's a seasoned striker who has fought the best in the world. I certainly respect his career, but I will be sending Tyron into a permanent siesta on August 28."

Speaking to ESPN, Woodley responded, "Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night."

"Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. I can't wait to shut this bitch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA community and boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports."