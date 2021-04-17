Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: How to Watch

Here's how to watch the music-filled celebrity boxing match online or via Triller pay per view.

Getty Images

YouTube star Jake Paul and former UFC wrestling specialist and One champ Ben Askren are set to fight in Triller's its first-ever "Fight Club" boxing event on Saturday, April 17.

While only 100 Golden Ticket winners were invited to see the buzzy celebrity bout live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta due to Covid precautions, a sizeable PPV viewership is expected, thanks to both the bizarre matchup and a stacked list of musical performers including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, and Diplo.

The event starts at 6 p.m. EST, with Paul and Askren slated to step in the ring at 9 p.m. EST.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Online

The event is priced at $49.99, which gets you instant access to watch the Paul vs. Askren fight live on FITE. Long into FITE.tv to access the live stream from your comptuter, download the FITE app to watch on a phone or gaming device, or watch on TV via your favorite streaming device.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on TV

Sign-up for the pay-per-view event through your local cable and satellite provider for $49.99. Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, DirecTV, AT&T TV, Dish, Fios, and Optimum are all carrying the fight.

Other boxing matches on the April 17 Paul/Askren card include former UFC fighter Frank Mir versus former light heavyweight boxing champ Antonio Tarver, and entrepreneur-turned-boxer Joe Fournier fighting musician Reykon.