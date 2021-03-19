Jake Paul Vs. Ben Askren: Who Ya Got?

Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, the Black Keys and Doja Cat are set to perform at the April 17 pay-per-view event. Vote now who will win the fight via Versusgame.com on your phone!

Getty Images

Go to versusgame.com on your phone to vote here on who will win the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight on April 17!

Triller is debuting its first-ever "Fight Club" boxing event on April 17 headlined by the buzzed-about match between social media powerhouse Jake Paul and former UFC brawler Ben Askren.

Triller announced that there will be several major musical acts performing at the pay-per-view event, including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, and Diplo, among others.

During the show, Snoop Dogg will also debut his old-school rap supergroup, Mt. Westmore, with Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"From The Black Keys to Justin Bieber, Diplo to Doja Cat, and a special segment by Snoop Dogg and the biggest legends in hip-hop, we have the wide-ranging lineup that will help break records for this four-quadrant PPV event on April 17th," Triller co-founder Bobby Sarnevesht said in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Triller has drawn from all its resources in the music world to deliver as epic a music event as ever there was."

The Triller Fight Club event is similar the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight card, which featured Jake Paul's viral knockout of former NBA player Nate Robinson. During that event, there were musical performances from Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, and Swae Lee. Snoop Dogg, who is co-owner of Triller Fight Club, also provided some hilarious commentary for the Tyson-Jones Jr. fight.

Other boxing matches on the April 17 Paul/Askren card include former UFC fighter Frank Mir versus former light heavyweight boxing champ Antonio Tarver and entrepreneur-turned-boxer Joe Fournier fighting musician Reykon. The event will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But who do you think will win the big fight? Go to versusgame.com on your phone to vote here on who will win the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight on April 17!

VersusGame is the #1 online prediction game where you win for being right. Pick the winning outcome of challenges between your favorite celebrities, musicians, brands, and companies for cash prizes and internet glory.

Players use knowledge or research statistics to predict who will win. Select your answer by either swiping or clicking on your choice. When the game ends, you’ll get the results of who won, and who lost. So what are you waiting for? Go to VersusGame now and follow @versusgameofficial on Instagram.