J.R. Smith Beats Up Man Who Vandalized His Truck in Viral Video

"He didn't know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped."

Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith was seen on video beating a man who vandalized his truck during the protests in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd.

In the video first shared by TMZ Sports on Sunday, Smith kicks the man on the ground and then punches him when the unlucky vandal gets up. The man, who reportedly broke a window on Smith's truck, is eventually able to run away.

In a later video shared online, Smith said he was parked in a residential area in L.A. and not near any stores where looting happened during the protests.

"I chased him down and whupped his ass," Smith said.

Smith also said in the video that his beatdown had nothing to do with the fact that the man was white.

"This ain't no hate crime. I ain't got no problem with nobody who ain't got no problem with me. It's a problem with the motherfucking system. That's it," he said.

Smith, a 15-year NBA veteran, played in 11 games for the Cavaliers last season. The 34-year-old has not been on a roster this season.

L.A. is one of many cities in the U.S. where heated protests erupted last weekend in the wake of the death of Floyd, a black man who died last week in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.