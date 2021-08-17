Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched By German Equestrian Coach at Olympics

Getty Images

Dressage is a summer Olympics event exhibiting horse riding—and jumping—as an athletic skill for competition. It isn't one of the big-name sports that happen at the games like gymnastics, but it has a vocal core fandom, and one of those passionate fans is former Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco.

If she gets her way, she may well end up caring for an Olympian dressage horse named Saint Boy after witnessing an upsetting scene on the 2020 games broadcast.

Cuoco is an accomplished equestrienne herself, as seen in this post from her Instagram.

Her husband owns a big horse farm in Southern California and Cuoco has access to at least 25 horses to ride there. Soon it may be 26, because, like many outraged 2020 Olympics dressage viewers, Cuoco saw the video above, in which a flustered and emotional German rider and her coach lost it when the horse the rider was assigned balked at going through the competition.

Cuoco went off on the moment in an Instagram story. The dedicated newshounds at Barstool transcribed the actor's rant for posterity:

I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace. This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.



You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you. Pure classless behavior right here. Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport. This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace. I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price.

No one wants to get schooled by Kaley Cuoco like that, but Kim Raisner—the German coach—had other things to worry about after the horse-punching incident. Raisner was subsequently disqualified from participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

As for Saint Boy, we don't yet know if he's on his way to Kaley Cuoco's warm embrace, but after such an embarrassing moment, it feels like he's earned it.