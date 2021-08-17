Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched By German Equestrian Coach at Olympics

The horse-loving "Big Bang Theory" and "Flight Attendant" star says "Name your price."
Author:
Publish date:
kaley-cuoco-promo

Dressage is a summer Olympics event exhibiting horse riding—and jumping—as an athletic skill for competition. It isn't one of the big-name sports that happen at the games like gymnastics, but it has a vocal core fandom, and one of those passionate fans is former Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco.

If she gets her way, she may well end up caring for an Olympian dressage horse named Saint Boy after witnessing an upsetting scene on the 2020 games broadcast. 

Cuoco is an accomplished equestrienne herself, as seen in this post from her Instagram. 

Her husband owns a big horse farm in Southern California and Cuoco has access to at least 25 horses to ride there. Soon it may be 26, because, like many outraged 2020 Olympics dressage viewers, Cuoco saw the video above, in which a flustered and emotional German rider and her coach lost it when the horse the rider was assigned balked at going through the competition.

Cuoco went off on the moment in an Instagram story. The dedicated newshounds at Barstool transcribed the actor's rant for posterity:

I feel it's my duty and heart to comment on this disgrace. This is not Olympic show jumping. This is a disgusting, classless, abusive representation of our sport in so many ways. This team should be ashamed of themselves.

You and your team did not do your country proud or this sport. You make us look bad. Shame on you and godspeed to any animal that comes in contact with you. Pure classless behavior right here. Disgusting on all levels. This is not our sport. This does not represent our sport. This rider and her 'trainer' are a disgrace. I'll buy that horse outright and show it the life it should have. Name your price.

No one wants to get schooled by Kaley Cuoco like that, but Kim Raisner—the German coach—had other things to worry about after the horse-punching incident. Raisner was subsequently disqualified from participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

As for Saint Boy, we don't yet know if he's on his way to Kaley Cuoco's warm embrace, but after such an embarrassing moment, it feels like he's earned it.

No image description

kaley-cuoco-promo
Sports

Kaley Cuoco Offers to Buy Horse Punched By German Equestrian Coach at Olympics

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider Promo
Rides

Aston Martin's 1,139-HP Valkyrie Spider Is ‘Most Extreme Convertible Ever’

American Express Centurion Black Art Card (1)
News

American Express Launches New Centurion Black 'Art Card' Designs

blake-lively-birthday-promo
Entertainment

Blake Lively Supports Husband Ryan Reynolds’ 'Free Guy' With Cheeky Bikini Pic

Bill Burr The Mandalorian Promo
Entertainment

Bill Burr on How His 'Star Wars' Jokes Landed Him 'The Mandalorian' Role

Floyd Mayweather Miami Beach Mansion Promo
Sports

Step Inside Floyd Mayweather's $18 Million Miami Beach Mansion

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Promo
Rides

Behind The Wheel of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Jetpack-bike-SPEEDER-promo
Rides

The World's First Flying Motorcycle Is a Futuristic Sci-Fi Dream Come True

Jennifer Lawrence at various premieres in red, white, and blue gowns.
Women

Happy Birthday to America's Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT