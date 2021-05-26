Larsa Pippen Launches OnlyFans Amid Malik Beasley Affair Drama

“What happens to a woman when she has never liked to work. [She] wants everything easy.”

Real Housewives of Miami alum Larsa Pippen is taking flak for the timing of her OnlyFans account launch.

Since divorcing NBA legend Scottie Pippen in 2019, Larsa has been linked to several pro basketball players, including an affair with Minnesota Timberwolves Malik Beasley. While they parted ways last month, coverage of their relationship resurged recently when Beasley's estranged wife, Montana Yao, publicly called Larsa out for cheating, deeming her an “old desperate thirsty ass ran thru blow up doll.”



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Larsa responded viscously in her Instagram Stories by listing reasons why she is no longer interested in Beasley. "Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man," she said in reference to Yao's clam that Beasley kicked her and their two-year-old son out of their house.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She then accused Beasley of crying "entirely too much" and being cheap before writing, "All my beautiful children that you referenced will never have to read how their father didn't claim them. If you wanna know the truth subscribe to my OnlyFans."

Larsa then dropped a promotional video urging followers to check out her feed on the subscription-based account.

“I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms,” Pippen captioned the post. “Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!” she wrote.

“It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk. I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful! Subscribe to my page.”

One questioned the "timing" of the Larsa's OnlyFans announcement, while a second wrote, "What happens to a woman when she has never liked to work. [she] wants everything easy.” A third said, “Have all sugar daddies been drained?” per the New York Post.

Her OnlyFans bio also references her romantic connections to NBA players

“Stay for me opening up about my love life, my business and what it’s like being chased by the world’s richest, most athletic and handsome men and still not finding that connection I’ve been looking for."