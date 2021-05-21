First Round of NBA Playoffs Smackdown:  Lebron James Vs Joel Embiid

Embiid and his top-ranked Sixers and Lebron's Lakers both play on Sunday, May 23. Who will score higher?
lebron-joel-embiid-getty-images

Who Will Score Higher in His NBA Playoff Opener? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers are the NBA's top-ranked team in the East coming into Sunday's first-round playoffs. Meanwhile, in the West, Lebron James and the Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns that same day. 

Currently, Embiid, a surging MVP favorite, averages 24.8 points per game, while King James, fresh off his game-clinching three-pointer versus the Warriors, averages 27 points per game.

But every game is different when it comes to the NBA Playoffs. Will Embiid score more on Sunday or will Lebron? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!

VersusGame is the #1 online prediction game where you win for being right. Pick the winning outcome of challenges between your favorite celebrities, musicians, brands, and companies for cash prizes and internet glory.

Players use knowledge or research statistics to predict who will win. Select your answer by either swiping or clicking on your choice. When the game ends, you’ll get the results of who won, and who lost. So what are you waiting for? Go to VersusGame now and follow @versusgameofficial on Instagram.





