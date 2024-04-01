LeBron James Says He Doesn’t ‘Have Much Time Left’ In NBA

The NBA’s biggest star—and oldest player—suggests that retirement could be coming in the near future.

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Is King James getting ready to relinquish his NBA throne?

LeBron James, 39, became the first NBA player to score 40,000 points in March, but the NBA’s oldest player knows he can only face Father Time for so long.

James is still putting up stellar numbers in his 21st NBA season, currently averaging 25.2 points per game along with 7.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 53 percent shooting from the field, but his recent comments have once again fueled talks of retirement.

After shooting a career-high in 3-pointers during Sunday’s 116-104 Lakers win over the Nets, basketball’s biggest star revealed that he doesn’t “have much time left” playing in the NBA.

“Not very long. I’m on the other side of the hill,” James responded when asked about his time left in the league. “I’m not going to play another 21 years. That’s for damn sure. Not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I retire, but I don’t have much time left.”

James still has a $54.1 million player option on his contract for the 2024-25 season. After the player option’s June 29 deadline, James would become an unrestricted free agent.

James has repeatedly said he would love to play in the NBA with his son Bronny James, who has finished his freshman year at USC. However, those comments were made before Bronny’s health scare last summer, when he suffered cardiac arrest during a Trojans workout.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN in March that Bronny would enter the 2024 NBA Draft based on which teams would be interested in him, rather than where he would be selected.

James has racked up one of the greatest resumes in NBA history over his historic career. The 20-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist also became the first active NBA player to be declared a billionaire by Forbes in 2022.

