LeBron James Dunks On Haters After Lakers Win NBA Championship

LeBron James Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship on Sunday, crushing the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Finals, 106-93. And LeBron James made one thing clear following the win. He is tired of the haters.

King James delivered his mic drop while celebrating the win. "We just want our respect," he said, "Rob [Pelinka] wants his respect. Coach Vogel wants his respect. [The] organization wants their respect. Lakers Nation wants their respect."

He concluded, "And I want my damn respect too."

This marked championship no. 17 for the Lakers, the fourth title, and fourth MVP win for LeBron James.

It was a powerful moment for the team and fans as well given it came the same year as Kobe Bryant's death along with his daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash. Crowds wearing Lakers gear gathered in downtown Los Angeles after the victory, and chants of "Kobe" went up along with the usual celebratory cheers.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka acknowledged Bryant's influence and inspiration. He was quoted in USA Today saying, "Kobe and Gianna have guided this team the entire year. Kobe's voice is always in my head, always, every day, every minute."

That kind of commitment to the memory of the late superstar and his daughter definitely merits an extra dose of respect.

