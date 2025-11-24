Lewis Hamilton Took Beyoncé & Jay-Z On 200 MPH Hot Lap Before Max Verstappen Won Las Vegas Grand Prix

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri initially came in second and fourth before both drivers were disqualified for a technical violation.

(Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Amid all the glitz and high-speed spectacle at the 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton thrilled spectators by hitting 200 mph during a viral hot lap with pop icons Beyoncé and Jay‑Z. Meanwhile, the actual Las Vegas Grand Prix race results were thrown into upheaval as two championship contenders were stunningly disqualified for a technical infraction.

The drama began when Hamilton invited Beyoncé and Jay-Z into the cockpit of a Ferrari track car during downtime at the famed Las Vegas Strip circuit. The British racer was seen in a video shared via X getting into the car with the “Crazy in Love” superstar, who sat shotgun.

“I’m sweating,” Beyoncé said while fanning herself shortly after taking off. Beyonce and Jay-Z, who also rode shotgun during a ride with Hamilton, cheered throughout their laps around the track. At one point during the video, Hamilton casually noted, “I think we hit 200 [mph] down that street.”

HOT LAPS WITH LEWIS HAMILTON!!! pic.twitter.com/PYp2uv0ZtY — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) November 23, 2025

“That was crazy.” Beyoncé, dressed in a head-turning Louis Vuitton racing suit and later a red leather outfit, followed up the ride with a gracious nod to Hamilton. “Thank you so much. Good luck tonight.”

But on the competitive side of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, it was considerably more controversial. The race initially appeared to proceed in textbook fashion: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the event, followed across the line by his title rival Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team in second and Oscar Piastri in fourth, with Hamilton lagging in tenth place.

But the finish order proved only temporary as a post-race inspection found both McLaren cars’ rear skid blocks had worn below the mandated minimum 9 mm thickness, in breach of F1 rules. Consequently, both Norris and Piastri were disqualified, elevating Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli to second and third place.

For Norris, who had entered Las Vegas holding a healthy lead in the drivers’ standings, the penalty was especially costly. His gap over Verstappen now stands at just 24 points with two races remaining and 58 points still on offer.

McLaren later issued a public apology, suggesting the wear was unintentional and the result of unexpected bottoming-out as well as shortened practice time due to weather. The FIA, while accepting no deliberate intent to skirt the rules, confirmed disqualification was the only permissible outcome under current regulations.

With just two rounds left in the 2025 season—upcoming races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi—the title fight has been dramatically reopened. Get up to speed by watching both race videos above.