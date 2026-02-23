Livvy Dunne Joins Tom Brady’s NOBULL Fitness Brand As ‘Athlete, Investor & Partner’

The Maxim cover star is the latest athlete to team up with the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s sporty brand.

(Gilles Bensimon)

Livvy Dunne is teaming up with Tom Brady. The former LSU gymnast and current Maxim cover star has joined the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Las Vegas Raiders part-owner and Fox Sports broadcaster’s roster of sports personalities at NOBULL, which also includes No. 1 NHL draft pick Matthew Schaefer and seven-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

(Gilles Bensimon)

“Sooo excited to join the nobull team alongside @tombrady as an athlete, investor, and partner… LFG!” Dunne captioned a four photo Instagram carousel showcasing her flexibility in a coordinated black crop top and leggings. But the real focus is on the Women’s Allday Knit, a sort of pedal multitool designed for lifting, running, CrossFit, and other athletic endeavors that’s listed as the one and only “top pick” on Dunne’s NOBULL page.

“Our Allday Knit shoe was designed for breathable, sock-like comfort,” the knitted shoe’s description reads. “It moves and flexes with you. And it goes wherever you need it to. The cushioned midsole keeps you comfy during any activity. And the lug-patterned outsole keeps you on your feet no matter the surface. They’re versatile, resilient, and designed to handle a lot. “

Brady is one of NOBULL’s primary owners, having folded both his TB12 health and wellness company and Brady Brand apparel line into NOBULL in 2024. The merger certainly helped primary shareholder Mike Repole, the billionaire founder of Vitaminwater and Bodyarmor drinks, grow the endeavor into a $1 billion lifestyle and wellness behemoth.

Having transitioned into modeling and influencing after becoming the world’s top-paid college athlete (earning a reported $4 million per year), Dunne has already worked with fashion brands like Nautica, Vuori, and American Eagle. But her partnership with Brady’s brand might just be the most fruitful yet—and that’s no B.S.