Louis Vuitton & Taschen Chart America’s Cup Sailing Legacy With Luxe Coffee Table Books

“The America’s Cup. Limited Edition” features a cover fashioned from authentic sail fabric and secured with a custom Louis Vuitton metal closure system.

(Taschen X Louis Vuitton)

Two titans of high-end publishing and luxury lifestyle products, Taschen and Louis Vuitton, have joined forces to unveil exclusive coffee table books honoring the enduring saga of the America’s Cup. These handsome hardcover collaborations aim to celebrate the world’s oldest international sports competition, an epic maritime contest synonymous with thrilling voyages, avant-garde yachting innovations, and narratives of human triumph spanning three centuries.

(Taschen X Louis Vuitton)

The volumes trace the rich evolution of the America’s Cup, from its genesis in 1851 to modern-day races, culminating in this year’s highly anticipated Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup. Readers will embark on a visual odyssey through rare, previously unseen photographs, intricate technical drawings, and comprehensive text, all curated to distill the essence of sailing’s most coveted prize.

(Taschen X Louis Vuitton)

“We are truly excited to embark on this landmark publication in partnership with Louis Vuitton,” said Marlene Taschen, CEO of Taschen, in a statement announcing the collab. “This endeavor has been years in the making and represents our inaugural foray into the maritime world within our publishing house’s 45-year history. There could be no grander or more ambitious starting point than this legendary race. We are privileged to recount this thrilling saga of sailing tradition and innovation through exquisite imagery and firsthand testimonies gathered from across the globe. Marc Newson’s masterful design, once again, elevates the entire project to unprecedented heights.”

(Taschen X Louis Vuitton)

Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, echoed the sentiment: “This book offers a singular journey through the annals of the America’s Cup, beautifully intertwining the allure of the sea with grand discoveries and profound encounters. We are delighted to collaborate with Taschen to illuminate this compelling narrative, a story that resonates deeply with the heritage of Louis Vuitton, a legacy that commenced in 1854, a mere five years prior to the America’s Cup’s inception.”

(Taschen X Louis Vuitton)

Acclaimed designer Marc Newson also shared insights into his creative process: “The bespoke case and stand I designed for these editions are a direct homage to the awe-inspiring vessels that grace the waters of the America’s Cup. This project has afforded another truly wonderful opportunity to work alongside two long-standing collaborators, Taschen and Louis Vuitton, in a collective effort to honor this utterly unique event.”

(Taschen X Louis Vuitton)

For the discerning collector, two distinct limited editions have been released. The America’s Cup. Limited Edition is a run of 1,000 copies, each designed by Marc Newson. Its striking cover, fashioned from authentic sail fabric and secured with a custom Louis Vuitton metal closure system, is a subtle nod to the cutting-edge technology that defines the sport. An even more exclusive offering, The America’s Cup. Marc Newson Art Edition, limited to just 175 copies, will include a Newson-designed carbon fiber bookstand, elegantly sculpted to resemble the keel of a sailboat.

(Taschen X Louis Vuitton)

The narrative within these publications is meticulously edited by distinguished sports journalist Pino Allievi, who dedicated the past six years to researching and curating the project. Allievi weaves together the voices of those who shaped the competition, from the daring contenders to the visionary boat owners, complemented by hundreds of captivating photographs and intricate drawings spanning over 170 years of history.

New general-trade editions of Taschen’s lavish America’s Cup. Limited Edition and The America’s Cup. Marc Newson Art Edition books will be unveiled on September 22 for $125. Check out a sneak peek at the images from the collectible coffee table volumes above.