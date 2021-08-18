August 19, 2021

Can Maxim Show You a New World of iGaming and Entertainment? You Bet.

We’re excited to announce the launch of MaximBet, your destination for the hottest events and coolest ways to play.
MaximBet Final (2)

Here's your exclusive first look at MaximBet—take it all in and get ready for rewards money can’t buy.

MaximBet unlocks access to real-world events, finally bringing together everything you love. By playing more, you’ll experience more. 

Launching in September, this betting platform re-imagines everything you should expect from your favorite place to bet. Want a taste? Check out the MaximBet preview video here:

The Ultimate Betting Experience

We know MaximBet will become your new home. Thanks to its sleek and user-friendly layout, you’ll be able to build up your bankroll fast with access to the best odds, in-game lines and fast payouts. 

You’ll also find every sport including NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA, UFC, Soccer, Golf and more, and play the most popular casino games available (stay tuned...we’re rolling this out in the coming months).

An Unrivaled Loyalty Program

You live in the real world, so should your rewards. We’re creating a loyalty program that rewards you for every bet you place. Bet more, win more. 

Win more, experience more! Points redeemable for amazing customer perks, prizes and one-of-a-kind experiences. 

Experiences Like No Other

We’re here to build an inclusive community where everyone gets to enjoy living that Maxim lifestyle. So, what does this mean for you? By becoming a MaximBet player, you’ll gain exclusive access to our epic Maxim parties, events, tours and tournaments. 

We’re talking stadium VIP boxes, celebrity meet and greets, parties filled with the best DJs/celebrities/models/music acts, and all expenses paid tours to Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City. Start experiencing the MaximBet difference today by entering for a chance to be in LA for The Big Game in February.

MaximBet Final (1)

Are you excited yet? Launching just in time for the kick-off of the NFL and college football seasons, you’ll be able to get some skin in the game — but more to come on that in September. So, want to know how you can get in on the action?

Follow MaximBet on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to get the latest updates — don’t miss out!

MaximBet Final Promo
