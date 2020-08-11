Meet Katherine Zhu, 2020 PGA Champ Collin Morikawa's Girlfriend Who's Heating Up Instagram

This golf-loving stunner is garnering an impressive following thanks to her smokin' swimsuit pics.

Collin Morikawa celebrates with Katherine Zhu after winning the 2020 PGA Championship. Getty Images

Katherine Zhu, the longtime girlfriend of pro golfer Collin Morikawa, rightly praised the 23-year-old when he won his first major PGA title and nearly $2 million in prize money.

“From playing US Amateur in college to winning two PGA Tour events. So freaking proud of you! I love you @collin_morikawa,” Zhu posted to Instagram.

The photogenic young couple was photographed celebrating alongside the Wanamaker Trophy at the championship's host course, TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Morikawa finished with a 13-under par after an impressive drive on the 16th hole, the New York Post reports.

“It’s been a life goal since I was a kid,” Morikawa said of his accomplishment. “This is what I always wanted to do. I feel very comfortable in this spot. When I woke up today, I was like, ‘This is meant to be. This is where I feel very comfortable. This is where I want to be, and I’m not scared from it.'”

The pair reportedly became acquainted through college golf—she's a student athlete at Pepperdine University, and he's a UC Berkeley alum. Over the past three years, Zhu has documented their relationship on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Morikawa quipped in an IG video that Zhu “beats me probably on 70 percent of our chipping competitions.”

“I think that’s what’s great about her is that we’re always competing. I think the PGA Tour is awesome like that. To have her around when we’re in the off weeks, and no one is around. She can always bring a wedge to the course, and we can always do something fun,” he said.

Even when Morikawa isn't around, Zhu stays plenty active on the photo-sharing site, posting a variety of content that ranges from photo ops with Tiger Woods and scenes from the links to bikini-clad selfies.

As she puts it, "Life is better when you're having fun." See a few more choice snaps from Zhu's feed below: