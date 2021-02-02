Get to Know the 'Courtside Karen' in NBA Feud With LeBron James

Left: Instagram/@julianacarlos, Right: Getty Images

"Courtside Karen" has been memed into existence after one fan was booted from a recent Los Angeles Lakers-Atlanta Hawks game for chirping a little too loudly at LeBron James.

Juliana Carlos launched a verbal tirade at the NBA superstar after he allegedly cursed at her husband, Chris Carlos. While being escorted by security out of State Farm Arena, she recorded a profanity-riddled video ripping James. The New York Post has compiled both Carlos' initial altercation and that video above.

“So, I’m minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever. He’s been watching the games for 10 years. Whatever, he has this issue with LeBron,” she screeched.

“I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a f–k about LeBron. Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking my [beverage], having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up.

"And I go, ‘Don’t f—king talk to my husband.’ And he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the f–k down, b—h.’ And I go, ‘Don’t f–king call me a b—h. You sit the f–k down. Get the f–k out of here. Don’t f–king talk to my husband like that.'”

Heated as the first exchange appeared, James went relatively easy on Carlos and her group after the game, saying, “I didn't think they should have been kicked out, but they might have had a couple of drinks."

Presumably after seeing Carlos’ video, James wrote, “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!” on Twitter.

The rest of the internet was harsher, attacking everything from Carlos' appearance to the evident age gap with her husband.

The comments sections of Carlos' unrelated Instagram post have since become inundated with trolls, with captions like "so grateful for this beautiful life" receiving the replies "BLOCKED BY JAMES " and "U got kicked out."

A video captioned, "courtside tings...like a lil booty bounce" was also targeted by body shamers.

"Lmaoo booty where ? Them buttons on that shirt are bigger. sit the fuck down you and your irrelevant ass husband," one wrote. "Is it somewhere in the background?"

While Carlos is still having her 15 minutes, get better acquainted via these choice Instagram posts: