Meet Kenyon Sadiq, The First-Round Draft Pick Tight End Selected By The New York Jets

The NFL Scouting Combine’s record-setting tight end talks rookie season goals and what he wants NFL fans to know.

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A starting position in the NFL is always earned, but one could be forgiven for thinking that Kenyon Sadiq’s journey to the league—landing with the New York Jets as a first-round pick—was predetermined.

As an adolescent running back, he and his seventh-grade team won a national flag football championship. In high school at wide receiver in Idaho, he was instrumental in leading his Skyline Grizzlies to three consecutive state titles, earning him the state’s Player of the Year title. By the end of a prolific collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks, he had never missed the postseason and had become the first tight end in the program’s history to take Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year honors after making 51 single-season receptions, breaking the school’s record for that position. But his buzziest display of power thus far came at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where he recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time for a tight end in the history of the annual pre-draft gauntlet.

Notably, he completed the feat while wearing VKTRY insoles—a piece of performance gear worn by more than two-thirds of the athletes at the combine. The shaped carbon fiber baseplate is designed to quite literally give wearers more spring in their step: Potential energy is stored when the athlete plants their foot, and when they propel their foot forward off the ground, the energy becomes kinetic as the insole snaps back to its original shape. VKTRY says that “PhD-led, peer-reviewed independent testing proves that VKTRY Insoles increase ground force by 8% and ground reaction force (aka explosiveness) by about 10%.” Aside from Sadiq, another VKTRY-equipped athlete, Cleveland Browns rookie Taylen Green, set quarterback combine records for the vertical jump and broad jump.

“The work is always the biggest part of it, you can’t shortcut that,” Sadiq says of his combine performance. “But I’m big on finding that extra edge wherever I can. When I tried VKTRY Insoles, I liked the way they helped with energy return and just feeling more explosive coming out of my stance. At that level, it’s about stacking small advantages, and that was one of those pieces for me.”

Below, the newly minted Jet discusses his combine performance, what it means for a tight end to be drafted in the first round, and goals for his NFL rookie season.

You set the TE 40-yard dash record at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. Were you surprised, or did you know you had that potential?

I wasn’t surprised, but I was proud. I’ve been training for that moment for a long time, so it was more about seeing the work pay off. I felt really prepared going in, physically and mentally. Even down to the details, like what I was wearing and using, including my VKTRY insoles, I just felt ready to go. At that level, it’s about putting yourself in the best position to perform, and that’s what I did.

You were the 16th pick in a draft where tight ends don’t often go that high. What did it mean to hear your name called in the first round?

It meant everything. That’s something I’ve worked toward for a long time. There were a lot of people who helped me get there, family, coaches, teammates, and even the way I trained leading up to it. I took that preparation seriously, down to the smallest details. Hearing my name called was special, but at the same time, I know it’s just the start.

How did you celebrate?

I kept it simple, just being around my family and the people who’ve been there with me the whole way. Those are the moments you really appreciate. We’ve all put in a lot to get to that point, so it was just about enjoying it together and taking it in.

What are your goals for your rookie NFL season? How do you feel you’ll best contribute to the Jets’ offense?

My biggest goal is to come in and earn trust. I want to be someone the team can rely on, wherever they need me. I think my versatility is something I can bring right away, moving around, creating matchups, being consistent. I’m going to keep doing what got me here, working, preparing, and taking care of my body. That’s been a big part of my routine, and I’m not changing that now.

What do you want NFL fans to know that highlights don’t show?

Highlights don’t show the work behind everything, the early mornings, the recovery, the preparation. That’s where a lot of the difference is made. For me, it’s about being consistent with all of it, training, film, even the small things that help you perform better. That’s really who I am as a player.