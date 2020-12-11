Mike Tyson Vs. Evander Holyfield: Who Ya Got?

Holyfield has challenged Tyson to a third fight after the massive PPV numbers of the Tyson/Jones Jr. bout. Go to versusgame.com on your phone to vote for who would win!
Author:
Publish date:
Mike Tyson Evander Holyfield

While many boxing observers feared the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout would be an absolute debacle, it turns out that the clash between two aging pugilistic legends did massive pay-per-view numbers and solidified a comebacking Tyson as one of the biggest attractions in combat sports at age 54. 

Tyson's exhibition draw against Jones Jr. on Nov. 28 generated more than $80 million through 1.6 million-plus pay-per-view buys, according to projections released by Tyson’s Legends Only League and the social-networking service Triller, the fight’s distributor.

Now, Tyson's old rival Evander Holyfield, the 58-year-old former heavyweight champ, says he's close to an exhibition bout with Tyson. It would be the third fight between the two, who famously battled in the 1997 "Bite Fight" in which Tyson chomped on Holyfield's ear. Holyfield says an upcoming Tyson fight has been discussed, “and it looks like it’s gonna happen” in 2021.

“We’ve definitely had conversations, and it looks like it’s gonna happen,” Holyfield told TMZ. “I’m a very confident person, so I think it’s gonna happen. Let’s do it, baby. Simple as that, let’s do it.”

Holyfield earned an 11th-round TKO over Tyson in 1996 before Tyson was disqualified for repeatedly biting Holyfield’s ear in the third round of their rematch bout one year later.

But seeing how good Tyson looked against Jones Jr. in his exhibition draw vs. Jones---in a bout that most observers thought Iron Mike won--who would win in a third fight between Tyson and Holyfield in 2021? 

Does Tyson have enough to beat his old rival Holyfield, or can "The Real Deal" channel some of his legendary toughness and prevail over Tyson for a third and final time? Go to versusgame.com on your phone to predict the winner of this challenge and other fun face-offs!

VersusGame is the #1 online prediction game where you win for being right. Pick the winning outcome of challenges between your favorite celebrities, musicians, brands, and companies for cash prizes and internet glory.

Players use knowledge or research statistics to predict who will win. Select your answer by either swiping or clicking on your choice. When the game ends, you’ll get the results of who won, and who lost. So what are you waiting for? Go to VersusGame now and follow @versusgameofficial on Instagram.

No image description

Samsung MicroLED Promo
Gear

Samsung Reveals Stunning 110-Inch MicroLED 4K TV

indiana-jones-harrison-ford-promo
Entertainment

Harrison Ford To Reprise 'Indiana Jones' Role For 5th and Final Time

Mike Tyson Evander Holyfield Promo
Sports

Mike Tyson Vs. Evander Holyfield: Who Ya Got?

YT_thumbnails-TNGB-quote-alison
Food & Drink

Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Rye Launches 'There's No Going Back' Film Series

Bugatti Chiron
Rides

Bugatti to Recall 77 Hypercars Due to Reported Electronic Failures

bob-odenkirk-nobody-still
Entertainment

Watch Bob Odenkirk Go Full Vigilante in John Wick-Style 'Nobody' Trailer

Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans Promo
Sports

NFL Week 14: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Extra Picks

Jay-Z Monogram Cannabis Promo
Food & Drink

Exclusive First Look at Jay-Z's New Cannabis Product Line

January Jones Bikini Photos Promo
Entertainment

January Jones Expertly Trolls Tabloid Over 'Desperate' Bikini Photo Story