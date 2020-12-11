Mike Tyson Vs. Evander Holyfield: Who Ya Got?

Holyfield has challenged Tyson to a third fight after the massive PPV numbers of the Tyson/Jones Jr. bout. Go to versusgame.com on your phone to vote for who would win!

Getty Images

While many boxing observers feared the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout would be an absolute debacle, it turns out that the clash between two aging pugilistic legends did massive pay-per-view numbers and solidified a comebacking Tyson as one of the biggest attractions in combat sports at age 54.

Tyson's exhibition draw against Jones Jr. on Nov. 28 generated more than $80 million through 1.6 million-plus pay-per-view buys, according to projections released by Tyson’s Legends Only League and the social-networking service Triller, the fight’s distributor.

Now, Tyson's old rival Evander Holyfield, the 58-year-old former heavyweight champ, says he's close to an exhibition bout with Tyson. It would be the third fight between the two, who famously battled in the 1997 "Bite Fight" in which Tyson chomped on Holyfield's ear. Holyfield says an upcoming Tyson fight has been discussed, “and it looks like it’s gonna happen” in 2021.

“We’ve definitely had conversations, and it looks like it’s gonna happen,” Holyfield told TMZ. “I’m a very confident person, so I think it’s gonna happen. Let’s do it, baby. Simple as that, let’s do it.”

Holyfield earned an 11th-round TKO over Tyson in 1996 before Tyson was disqualified for repeatedly biting Holyfield’s ear in the third round of their rematch bout one year later.

But seeing how good Tyson looked against Jones Jr. in his exhibition draw vs. Jones---in a bout that most observers thought Iron Mike won--who would win in a third fight between Tyson and Holyfield in 2021?

Does Tyson have enough to beat his old rival Holyfield, or can "The Real Deal" channel some of his legendary toughness and prevail over Tyson for a third and final time?

