Moët & Chandon Returns As Official Champagne Of Formula 1

Kicking off a 10-year partnership between F1 and luxury powerhouse LVMH.

(Moet Chandon: A Senna Cup)

Pop those corks—Moët & Chandon has returned as Formula 1’s official Champagne, kicking off a decade-long partnership between the world’s reigning motorsport and luxury powerhouse LVMH that’s rooted in racing history. Since 1950, Moët & Chandon bubbly fueled the boozy celebrations of legendary champions like Sir Jackie Stewart, Ayrton Senna, Nikki Lauda, Alain Prost, Mika Häkkinen, and Michael Schumacher. Each celebratory cork-popping and Champagne spray has symbolized F1 glory for decades.

The podium celebrations will once again become soaked with Moët & Chandon as the top three

drivers toast their success on the podium. The Maison will also take center stage as the Title Partner at F1’s Belgian Grand Prix 2025 in July, a race that holds special significance for the Champagne house. The Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps is deeply entrenched in the legacy of F1 and Moët & Chandon. Nestled in the heart of the Ardennes, Spa is the closest Grand Prix to the terroir in the Champagne wine region, making it an appropriate homecoming for the Maison. Known for its twisting corners, unpredictability, and jaw-dropping scenery, Spa is one of the most revered circuits by F1 drivers and fans. Moët & Chandon detailed further details in a release announcing the motor sports collaboration below.

(Moët & Chandon)

Spa-Francorchamps was also part of the very first FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar in 1950, a race won by the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio. Just two weeks later, Fangio triumphed at the French Grand Prix, held on the Reims-Gueux circuit in Champagne—a historic race, attended by two passionate local racing enthusiasts, Paul Chandon-Moët and his cousin, Count Frédéric Chandon de Briailles.



Moët & Chandon’s history with motorsport goes back even further, to 1936, when Tazio Nuvolari, after winning The Vanderbilt Cup, sipped Champagne from a Jeroboam of Moët & Chandon. However, it was in 1967 that the now-iconic celebratory spray was born. After winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Dan Gurney received a jeroboam of Moët & Chandon, and in a moment of pure elation shook it, and spontaneously sprayed the crowd, unknowingly creating a new tradition across sport. From the legendary Golden Magnum trophy in 1977 to the jeroboams signed by racing greats between 1991 and 1997, Moët & Chandon’s legacy within Formula 1 is one of innovation, camaraderie, and shared triumph.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said in the same statement: “The tradition of toasting on the podium is one of the most iconic moments in our sport and we are thrilled to welcome once again Moët & Chandon as the Official Champagne of Formula 1.”

Sibylle Scherer, CEO and President of Moët & Chandon, added: “We are honored and excited to return as the Official Champagne of Formula 1, celebrating a shared history of collective triumph and dedication since the 1950s. We honor the extraordinary teamwork, the unlimited precision, and the pursuit of excellence that drive both motorsport and our craft. This partnership is a tribute to the unity and shared achievements of inspiring drivers, their devoted teams, and the global community that rallies behind them. As Moët & Chandon takes its place on the podium once again, we proudly continue to craft moments of celebration that belong to everyone committed in this incredible journey.”

