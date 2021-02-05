Netflix Kicks Off Trailer for Pelé Documentary Tracing Rise of Soccer Icon

Pelé, the only player to win three World Cup titles, became soccer's biggest star amidst a radical and turbulent era in Brazilian history.
Author:
Publish date:

While American football fans are gearing up to watch Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Netflix is saluting another kind of futbol by dropping the first trailer for the streaming giant's original documentary Pelé, which traces the legendary life and career of the Brazilian soccer icon. 

pele netflix doc

Here's Netflix's official synopsis:

Pelé chronicles the life of the Brazilian football player, Edson Arantes do Nascimento - better known as Pelé. The documentary looks back at the extraordinary period when Pelé, the only player to win three World Cup titles, went from a young superstar in 1958 to a national hero, amidst a radical and turbulent era in Brazilian history.

The film charts Pelé’s remarkable journey to becoming the ‘King of Football’ and leading his nation’s team to their historic win at the 1970 World Cup. With rare and exclusive filmed access to Pelé himself, the film emotionally showcases the star reflecting upon his impressive career.

The documentary also includes rare archive and interviews from former legendary team-mates at Santos Futebol Clube and the Brazilian national team, including Zagallo, Amarildo and Jairzinho, as well as extraordinary testimonials from family members, journalists, artists and other personalities who witnessed the golden age of Brazilian football.

Pele_KV_Portrait_RGB_BlueBG_EN

Pelé was directed by David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas, produced by Pitch Productions and executive produced by Academy Award® winner, Kevin Macdonald (One Day in September).

The documentary will launch globally on Netflix on Tuesday February 23rd. Check out the trailer above. 

No image description

Sabrina Calvo Promo
News

Maxim Influencer of the Week: Sabrina Calvo

Cheytec M200 Intervention Promo
Gear

How The Cheytac M200 Intervention Sniper Rifle Hits Targets From Miles Away

2021 Nissan GT-R Promo
Rides

2021 Nissan GT-R: First Drive Review

Pele_KV_Portrait_RGB_BlueBG_EN
Sports

Netflix Kicks Off Trailer for Pelé Documentary Tracing Rise of Soccer Icon

Tahlia Paris Patrick Mahomes Jersey Promo 2
Sports

Watch Tahlia Paris Root For Chiefs In Sizzling Super Bowl LV Striptease Video

tag-heuer-carrera-1
Style

TAG Heuer Revs Up Porsche Partnership With Carrera Chronograph

Isabelle Eleanore Promo
Entertainment

OnlyFans Model Blasts Airline After Being Told To Cover Up 'Inappropriate Outfit'

Super Bowl LV VersusGame Promo
Sports

Triller, VersusGame and Maxim to Make One Lucky Fan a Millionaire on Super Bowl Sunday

getty-images-brady-mahomes
Sports

Super Bowl LV: The Absolute Best Bets, Odds, and Expert Picks