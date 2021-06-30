Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Hype Video Promises 'Violence Is Coming' In July 10 Trilogy Fight

The longtime UFC rivals battle for bragging rights and a lightweight title shot at UFC 264.
Author:
Publish date:

Ahead of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's third fight headlining UFC 264, the MMA organization dropped a new video teaser that's aptly titled, "Violence Is Coming."

Those are words uttered by Poirier at the top of the clip, and anyone who watched their two previous bouts knows they can bet the bank on that prediction. 

poirier-mcgregor-promo-crop-GettyImages-1297808661

The series so far stands at 1-1. McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round of a middleweight bout at UFC 178 back in 2014. The next time the two faced off in the Octagon, Poirier returned the favor with a flurry of punches for a TKO in round two of a lightweight bout at UFC 257 earlier this year

Headed into the threequel, McGregor is still a -115 favorite over Poirier at +105, according to CBS Sports. Whoever wins will not only see a jump in the UFC's rankings, but a probable title shot against reigning lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. 

GettyImages-1298059627-mcgregor-poirier-promo

"I'm going to stop Conor McGregor again," Poirier says in the video. "You can have all the money in the world, but you can't buy heart. And I got that."

"I'm gonna go in with one goal in mind," McGregor says. "Get that win back."

UFC 264 kicks off Saturday, July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the meantime, get pumped with the the hype video above.

