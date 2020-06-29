New England Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton to Replace Tom Brady

The Pats reportedly signed the free agent QB for one year for $7.5 million plus incentives.

Cam Newton Getty Images

Citing an unnamed source, the Associated Press reports that the New England Patriots have agreed to sign quarterback Cam Newton, replacing newly-minted Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady with the 2015 NFL MVP.

Newton has a one-year deal with the Pats for as much as $7.5 million once incentives are factored in. And the former Carolina Panthers star is happy about it.

Newton's Instagram story Screengrab, Cam Newton's Instagram

Newton confirmed the news in an Instagram story, writing: “I’m as excited as I don’t what right now!! All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! Let’sgoPats.”

As the AP notes, Newton is a gifted quarterback, making it clear that the Pats wanted someone with a killer track record to fill Brady's cleats:

A three-time Pro Bowl selection who was the league’s top player in 2015, Newton remains the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns rushing by a quarterback. He had one year remaining on a five-year, $103.8 million contract, but the Panthers saved $19.1 million under the salary cap by releasing him on March 24.



The 31-year-old Newton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft after leading Auburn to a national championship and winning the Heisman Trophy. He helped the Panthers reach the playoffs four times, including the Super Bowl in 2015.

Some people don't think Newton is getting a great deal.

Cam Newton NFC game AP AP

Outspoken 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman wasn't happy about the pay, given Newton's level of accomplishment.

Sherman tweeted, "How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting."

There were, however, plenty of positive responses on Twitter.

In what feels like a very Machiavellian (or Bill Belichick-ian) move, the Patriots managed to bury a negative story in leaking—or at least not hiding or denying—the news of Newton's signing.

As Uproxx reports, the NFL "fined the Pats $1.1 million and took away their 2021 third-round pick for the illegal filming of a Browns-Bengals game in December — as well as banning Pats video crews from going to any games during the 2020 season."

Any other time, sports talk might be all about the Patriots getting in trouble for sketchy behavior again. Instead, it's wall-to-wall Cam Newton.

The NFL'S 2020 regular season is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 10 and end Jan. 3, 2021. The Super Bowl—depending on how the coronavirus pandemic affects the season—is scheduled for February 7, 2021.