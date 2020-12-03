NFL Week 13: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

The absolute best lock bet, teaser bet, prop bet and parlay bet for NFL Week 13, according to the experts at BetOnline.

We’ve socially distanced through the Thanksgiving holiday and managed to do all our Black Friday shopping online, reserving our fighting and arguments only for social media. Because of that, we’ve all got some extra money burning a hole in our pockets. Well, I have a few suggestions on how to take that $500 and turn it into significantly more.

Lock of the Week

Because of the lopsided nature of this season’s NFL, we’re once again staring down an easy lock that we have to shy away from, as Kansas City Chiefs at -1,000 over the Denver Broncos is hardly worth the effort of a few mouse clicks.

Yes, the Broncos are coming off a loss in which they couldn’t field a quarterback. Not to mention the fact that the Chiefs just set their first quarter record books aflame thanks to an insane day from wide receiver Tyreek Hill (13 catches, 269 yards, three touchdowns) and Patrick Mahomes (462 yards passing, three touchdowns, no picks). Denver will have a QB this week unless someone decides to hold a maskless handrail licking contest in Colorado, then all bets are off. The other bet that should be off is the Chiefs at minus a millennium. They payoff is so low it’s not worth the risk.

So what’s our alternative? How about the Green Bay Packers at -400 over the Philadelphia Eagles? The Eagles’ issues are far too numerous for me to list here, but there’s a good chance this could be the last game Carson Wentz starts for the team. The Packers, meanwhile, are coming off a dominant 41-25 victory over the Chicago Bears in which Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes and the defense forced three turnovers and sacked Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky three times.

Getting sacked is something Wentz is all too familiar with. He currently leads the NFL in getting cuddled and cradled behind the line of scrimmage. As of this writing he’s been the victim 46 times in just 11 games.

Pick: $250 on the Packers at -200 at BetOnline.AG

Teaser of the Week

If you’re a regular reader of this article, then you know I like to use teasers as an insurance policy. The idea is to make money and the fewer risks you take in the process, the better. What I want to do is take two lines I already like, in this case the Las Vegas Raiders at -7.5 over the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Rams at -3 over the Arizona Cardinals, and toss them together in a teaser to turn that “like” into “love.”

I like to take the name “teaser” literally is what I’m saying.

The Jets have not won a game this season, are a real danger to go 0-16 and are keeping Sam Darnold on the field, a guy wearing the bust moniker like his gradmother bought it for him for Christmas and wants to get some good family photos of him in it before she heads back to the home.

In Darnold’s last five starts for New York, they’ve scored 10, zero, 10, nine and three points.

The Raiders are coming off the embarrassing loss every team gets at least once a year. They aren’t taking two in a row and especially not against the Jets, a squad actively trying to bank the No. 1 overall pick before cleaning every coach from the facility and calling in an exorcist.

As for the Rams, they’ve been a solid bounce back team this year. They’re still in it for the NFC West title and hosting a playoff game and, more importantly, all they need to win any game this year is for Jared Goff not to be terrible. That looks like all the excuse for an 0.60 teaser I need.

Teaser pick: $200 on the Rams at +3 and the Raiders at -0.5 at BetOnline.AG

Prop Bet of the Week

With the Detroit Lions finally loading head coach Matt Patricia up in the catapult and sending him hurtling over the castle wall, BetOnline has published a solid menu of replacements for your perusal. Atop the list is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at +500. While I have no doubt Bieniemy is heading up Detroit’s list of potential sideline generals, the Lions are nowhere near his. This is a guy that will likely have his pick of jobs this offseason and, for my money, he’ll select the Houston Texans as his forever home.

Nope, for a team like the Lions, that has enjoyed all of four winning seasons in the last 20 years, then new coach has to reach. They need to grab a guy a year before he’s on everyone’s short list. If they keep Matthew Stafford, and they should, they’ll want an offensive coach. To me, that makes Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich at +1000 looks like the bet to me.

Pick: $40 on Byron Leftwich being named the next head coach of the Detroit Lions at BetOnline.AG

The Crazy, Longshot, Throwing-a-Dart Parlay of the Week

You may be right. I may be crazy. But I just may be the lunatic who will make y a big wad of cash on an NFL parlay.

We have some beauties on the board this week as teams are itching to play spoiler here in the final month of the season. Plenty of them have the rosters to do it. We’ve already talked about our infatuation for the Raiders and Rams here, so there’s no reason to leave them off our moneyline list. Where the real payday starts to bloom is when we go with the Detroit Lions at +140 over the Chicago Bears, the Houston Texans at +144 over the Indianapolis Colts and the Atlanta Falcons at +147 over the New Orleans Saints.

Teams that just fired their head coach almost always get a boost, so the Lions will have that going for them in addition to likely facing off against Mitchell Trubisky at QB for the Bears. The Colts could be in a funk after getting knocked off by their biggest rival in the Titans last week. The Texans, with Deshaun Watson playing at an insane level (342 total yards and four TDs against Detroit), could easily catch them. And, lastly, the Falcons just rediscovered their offense and will be facing a Saints team quarterbacked by Taysom Hill, a guy who completed 10 passes last week against the Denver Broncos and one of them went to the other team.

A $10 parlay bet on these teams pays $294.06 at BetOnline.AG