NFL Week 14: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Extra Picks

The absolute best lock bet, teaser bet, prop bet and parlay bet for NFL Week 14, according to the experts at BetOnline.

The weather has finally turned cold for most of the United States this week and if you thought you were stuck inside before, wait until you’re snowed in on top of it. But there’s still some good that can come from your confinement. You take that $500 you were going to blow on two new sets of skis and instead invest it in yourself. And, by “yourself,” I mean monetizing your knowledge and enjoyment of weekly NFL football contests.

Lock of the Week

I know we’ve been killing it of late here, turning that $500 betting nest egg into significantly more, but this is not the time to slip. Like you, I see the Green Bay Packers traveling to an overmatched Detroit Lions with a -405 moneyline and that looks like as solid a lock as you can get. But do not be fooled.

Detroit has been a notorious thorn in Green Bay’s side in recent years. And while the Packers are riding a three-game winning streak over the Lions, it was only after Detroit reeled off four straight wins over the Pack. It makes me nervous is what I’m saying.

What doesn’t make me feel any anxiety in the least is the Tennessee Titans making their way down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars with a -350 moneyline. Tennessee is a good team coming off a bad loss, one in which they were down 38-7 to the Cleveland Browns at halftime and nearly came back, falling just six points short at the final gun.

Meanwhile the Jaguars over-performed against the Minnesota Vikings, losing 27-24 with Mike Glennon at QB. Glennon should get the nod again, even though Gardner Minshew is reportedly healthy and so ready to get back in that he could eat his own mustache. Also, Tennessee is 8-2 against the Jags since 2015.

Pick: $250 on the Titans at -350 at BetOnline.AG

Teaser of the Week

You should know what we do with the teaser right now and if you’ve been following along, you’ve banked enough money to bid up one of those $2,000 PlayStation 5s on eBay. If not, here’s my strategy with the teaser; I like to pick games I feel good about, teams I already think will win, then tease the lines in such a way as to protect myself even if I’m wrong. This season, it has been lucrative.

So who do I really like this week? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming off a bye hosting the Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs taking their talents to South Beach by facing off against the Miami Dolphins.

The Bucs opened as a -6.5 favorite over the Vikes and have made a habit of covering big spreads against overmatched opponents. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have made a habit of playing down to their competition and haven’t covered a spread since Nov. 1 (at 35-9 victory over the New York Jets). I like Kansas City to win in Miami. I don’t like the -7.5 points they’re giving up.

By sticking these two teams in a 0.60 teaser, we can get those spreads down to nearly a coin flip.

Teaser pick: $200 on the Bucs at -0.5 and the Chiefs at -0.5 at BetOnline.AG

Prop Bet of the Week

With Matt Patricia turning in his coach’s whistle and a well-work key to the Detroit Lions executive washroom, bad teams looking for some relief got to live vicariously through the team from Motor City for a week. The Lions got a come-from-behind win over the Chicago Bears and everything. There was much to celebrate.

When the team you like is bad, like irredeemably bad, it’s the right move to root against them. Nothing can switch up your franchise’s fortunes like a horrible season leading to a high draft pick and new head coach.

There are sure things when you look at potential firings. The New York Jets will definitely push Adam Gase overboard at some point. The writing also seems to be on the wall for the Los Angeles Chargers’ Anthony Lynn, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Marrone and there could even be some surprises in there. The Dallas Cowboys should absolutely fire Mike McCarthy. But will Jerry Jones do it and admit he was wrong to a world ready to ridicule him either way? Have you seen what the man paid a plastic surgeon to do to his face?

With just four weeks to go, it’s unlikely anything will change with the Jets and Jaguars. Those two teams are neck and neck for the Trevor Lawrence pick in next April’s draft and the last thing either organization wants to do is accidentally win a game from the boost that shooting a bad head coach out the airlock can give them.

Is anybody in danger of getting their pink slip before the final week of the season? I say no. That means we’re getting firings after the final Week 17 games and two teams with coaches in danger, the Jets and Jags, both play in 1 p.m. EST kickoffs. The Chargers won’t be done with their season until after 7 p.m.

Because of that, I still think Gase is your best bet in spite of Lynn being the odds-on favorite to go first.

Pick: $40 on Adam Gase being the next head coach fired at BetOnline.AG

The Crazy, Longshot, Throwing-a-Dart Parlay of the Week

I ain’t no fool for love songs, that whisper in my ears. But I am still crazy for a monster parlay payoff after all these years. Oh, still crazy after all these years.

I’ve got a big one for you this week. Since we already like the Bucs (-290), the Titans (-350) and the Chiefs (-325), there’s no reason not to go ahead and stick them in there. But the cash boost we’ll get from a payoff comes from the plus moneylines and there’s plenty to like about the Las Vegas Raiders (+117) hosting the Indianapolis Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers (+120) welcoming the Atlanta Falcons and the suddenly hot Washington Football Team (+145) traveling to Arizona to face the homeless San Francisco 49ers. But what would really make this parlay sing is the aforementioned Lions (+325) pulling the upset over the Packers. And oh what a song it would be.

A $10 parley bet on these teams pays $1,113.97 at BetOnline.AG