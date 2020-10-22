NFL Week 7: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

Getty Images

You know what’s better than $500? A million. And while one solid week of betting with your $500 bankroll won’t get you to that million, as the Chinese philosopher Laozi once said, “the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step... and hitting on the right parlay.”

Lock of the Week

Let’s be real here. The New York Jets have the worst roster in the NFL. If you took over this franchise on Madden, the first thing you’d do, after firing head coach Adam Gase, is replace every player on the roster with free agents. The Jets are a disaster from top to bottom and not only does the organization need to fire everyone on the coaching staff and in the front office, but they should go ahead and bring in an exorcist to chase off any demons lurking around the facilities. This is the perfect time to do it. It’s Halloween and there’s probably a seasonal discount.

The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, are a good team that’s run into a rough schedule. The Bills have dropped two in a row to some of the NFL’s best (the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs). They’ll be looking to take it out on somebody. And that somebody is the Jets. These two teams already played once this season, with Josh Allen tossing 312 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 57 and a score.

Pick: $250 on the Bills Moneyline at -675 at BetOnline.AG

Teaser of the Week

While a lock moneyline bet might be the best way to protect your money, a teaser is a good way to make money. We’re trying to build a bank here, not finance a trip to Applebee’s.

The Atlanta Falcons come in as -1 favorites over the Detroit Lions after picking up their first victory of the season with interim head coach Raheem Morris. Certainly there’s no better boost you can give your team than loading up a failing coach into the nearest catapult, in this case Dan Quinn, and firing over the castle wall. The Lions, with their own loser in command in Matt Patricia, should probably take note.

There was a chance the Cleveland Browns could really prove to be a contender when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. But Maury Povich put on his reading glasses, tore open the DNA results and proved once again that Ben Roethlisberger is Baker Mayfield’s father. To the tune of 38-7.

As Mayfield and the Browns offense ran off to go cry on the backstage couch, the Steelers defense held them to just 12 first downs and 220 total yards. As beatdowns go, this was a hard to watch episode of Oz.

But the Browns aren’t bad, in spite of their Brown-iness. And the Falcons remain loaded on offense with an interim coach that’s auditioning for the job. They’re both favored for a reason. So let’s tease 'em.

Like our lock pick, Cleveland and the Cincinnati Bengals have already faced off once, with the Browns winning 35-30 while rushing for 215 yards as a team. Mayfield was 16 of 23 for 219 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. This is a better Browns team, especially on defense. They’re playing one of the worst offensive lines in the sport and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has already been sacked 24 times in six games. Expect to see Myles Garrett gently spooning him multiple times before this one is over.

Teaser pick: $200 on the Browns at -9.5 and Falcons -7 at BetOnline.AG

Prop Bet of the Week

In spite of their dominating offense and undefeated record, the Tennessee Titans are still sitting at +1800 to win the Super Bowl. You plunk down $40 on that today, you win $720 if they get the job done on Super Bowl Sunday.

If you want to feel really good about it, consider this; coming into this past weekend’s games, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 11-3 in his last 14 starts with a passer rating of 116.7, 3,602 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. Patrick Mohomes in his last 14 starts before Monday night was 11-3 with a 102.3 rating, 3,674 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and six picks.

Tennessee’s QB is playing at an elite, Super Bowl level. On Sunday, Tannehill added 364 yards and four more touchdowns to that total. Toss in Derek Henry and you’ve got a team that could very well raise that Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. No reason for you to miss out on the celebration.

Pick: $40 on the Tennessee Titans to win Super Bowl LV at BetOnline.AG

The Crazy, Longshot, Throwing a Dart Parlay of the Week

You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts. Nothing can pay off for you like a parlay. It’s the betting version of buying a lottery ticket and the payoff can buy you a houseboat.

This week we’re going to throw $10 on the Houston Texans at +165, the Titans at +105, the 49ers at +115, the Cardinals at +160 and the Bears at +210. Houston nearly pulled off the upset at Tennessee last week while their opponents, the Green Bay Packers, barely got off the bus against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The undefeated Titans are hosting the undefeated Steelers in a game that’s basically a coin flip. The Cardinals gave the Seattle Seahawks all they wanted last year (and the Seahawks have to lose sometime) and the last time the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams met up, Chicago held them to just six points. And that was the Rams’ Super Bowl year.

A $10 bet pays $931.40 at BetOnline.AG