NFL Week 7: Broncos vs. Browns Thursday Night Football Odds And The Cardinals Question

MaximBet’s Broncos at Browns odds and why to use caution when betting on the Cardinals.

J.J. Watt of the Arizona Cardinals checks on Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns after an injury on a stripped sack.

(Getty Images)

Halloween is still a week and a half away, but we have a horror story brewing for NFL bettors. The Arizona Cardinals (6-0) are the league’s last undefeated team, currently sitting atop the NFC West and, if the playoffs started today, would have homefield advantage in the NFC.

Let me guess…you are dying to bet against them this week because they currently 17-point favorites against the Houston Texans at MaximBet? Don’t.

I am here to tell you that you need to look at the prospects of a Cardinals loss the same way you would if the person you were trying to pick up at a bar started asking you your birth date and what time you were born. It’s a trap. Just run away.

The problem is, the Cards aren’t going undefeated and we all know it. They know it. So, you are going to be tempted to try to pick that loss ahead of time instead of weighing each game on its own merits. I know what you’re doing, because I’ve fallen into that trap before. I’ve let the bar girl do my star chart on an Applebee’s napkin. I feel you.

Be Afraid to Bet on the Arizona Cardinals, Be Very Afraid

Next week is where you’ll get nailed when they host the Green Bay Packers. That’s where you’ll start filling in the details of your star chart and end up sitting a drum circle in front of a bonfire listening to a dude with a beard down to his belly button playing Cat Stevens songs on a sitar.

I’m trying to save you. You’ve got to forget that the Cardinals are undefeated when and if you bet their games. You have to take each game individually, weigh it by only what’s happened that week and what you expect to happen on the field in that particular game.

And maybe the Packers are the call next week. Perhaps, when you look at all the details, Aaron Rodgers’ play and how he tracks against the Cardinals’ defense, it’ll be the way to go. But don’t just count on it because “it’s time.” Don’t do the star chart. Don’t go to the bonfire. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid.

The only message the universe is sending you is that Kyler Murray and people who take astrology seriously can destroy your life.

NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football Betting Odds

Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

The Cleveland Browns’ injury report is basically just their entire team. Baker Mayfield dislocated his shoulder so bad in a 37-14 loss to the aforementioned Cardinals last Sunday that he got pissed off at the doctor who told him how bad he was hurt. He’s seeking a second opinion and if there’s something you can count on when that happens is it’s that the dude probably isn’t going to play, especially on a short week.

Which brings out Case Keenum, the man who has single handedly killed parlays, suicide pools and point spreads for the past decade. I don’t know the precise number, but I guarantee Keenum has lost bettors high seven figures in straight cash since he first entered the league in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Houston.

You want to talk about the Cardinals being scary on Halloween? Case Keenum is Michael Meyers, but he’s wearing the mask backwards. Anything could happen.

Which is why I’m going to regret this.

Broncos 23, Browns 17

Adam Greene is @TheFirstMan on Twitter.

