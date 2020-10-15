NFL Week 6: The Best Football Bets, Odds and Expert Picks

Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly football picks column! Each week, we’ll split $500 across four key bets: a safe pick, a teaser pick, a prop pick, and a big parlay. As they say, it’s always wise to diversify your portfolio.

With that in mind, here's how we're spending the bankroll this week.

The Lock of the Week

The New England Patriots didn’t play last week because of the whole COVID-19 situation. Cam Newton caught and then later, Stephon Gilmore did as well. With the NFL trying to make changes to accommodate teams and keep the season intact, the Patriots didn’t end up playing last week. Instead, their game with the Denver Broncos was moved to this week.

The key to this pick is that Bill Belichick and the Patriots are money in the bank off a bye week. Since Belichick took over the Patriots, the team has compiled a 15-5 record when having an extra week to prepare. That translates to a 75% winning percentage. Put your faith in the coach and the Pats, as we expect that they’ll get the job done.

Pick: $275 on Patriots Moneyline -450 at BetOnline.ag

Teaser of the Week

The Green Bay Packers head to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, giving us a classic Rogers vs. Brady matchup. The Packers are undefeated at 4-0 while the Bucs are 3-2 after a disappointing loss at Chicago last Thursday night. Even though the difference in records, these two teams are No. 2 and No. 4 in terms of their odds to win the NFC. This is an important contest.

We’re expecting a close game either way here, so we’ll use a teaser to create some space. In our first pick, we’ll see the Packers up to +8 from +1, so they can lose and still cash for us.

For our second pick, we’re heading in the other direction and taking a team down from -8 down to -1. The Indianapolis Colts are big favorites at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were rag-dolled by the Baltimore Ravens last week. Now they face the league’s top defense when they visit the Colts. The Colts have held opposing quarterbacks to a league-low 70.0 passer rating. That will spell trouble for Joe Burrow and company.

Teaser Pick: $150 on Packers +8 & Colts -1 at BetOnline.ag

Prop Bet of the Week

BetOnline has a fun prop on the board where they’ve combined the two winless New York teams – the Jets and Giants – and set a regular-season win total for their wins. In total, the two teams are sitting at a total of 5.5. The under looks good here as the Jets are clearly the worst team in the NFL and the Giants aren’t far behind. The Giants will probably pick up some wins against Washington but other than that, it’s hard to see how these two teams get to six victories.

Pick: $65 on Giants & Jets Win Total Under 5.5 at BetOnline.ag

The Crazy, Longshot, Throwing A Dart Parlay of the Week

We’re having a little fun with a $10 parlay where we hope to hit it big. This week, we’re including the Minnesota Vikings to beat the Atlanta Falcons, who just fired head coach Dan Quinn, the Detroit Lions to get their first win of the season (against the Jacksonville Jaguars), the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys to upset the Arizona Cardinals.

A $10 bet pays $625.07 at BetOnline.ag