Olivia Culpo and Her Sister Sophia Reveal Rivalry Over NFL Boyfriends

This isn't your typical team rivalry.
Author:
Publish date:
olivia culpo hot 100 (4)

Oliva Culpo and her sister Sophia have will have quite the team rivalry on their hands come NFL Week 1. 

The 2019 Maxim Hot 100 beauty and her model sister are dating Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, respectively. 

And as it turns out, the franchises are facing off in their first game of the regular season.

“Uhhhh can we still sit together @oliviaculpo???” Sophia posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday after the league released the 2021 schedule.

Olivia replied, “Since Braxton and Christian are competing, I challenge you to a thumb war @sophiaculpo."

According to the New York Post, 29-year-old Oliva has been dating the 24-year-old Pro Bowler for two years, while the 24-year-old Sophia and  25-year-old Jet made their relationship official just made their relationship Instagram official. 

Game on. 

No image description

the-hitmans-wifes-bodyguard-hwb_d16_05222_r_rgb
Entertainment

Watch Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson in 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Second Trailer

facebook-link-image
Food & Drink

The Best Light Red Wines for Grilling Season

olivia culpo hot 100 promo
Sports

Olivia Culpo and Her Sister Sophia Reveal Rivalry Over NFL Boyfriends

TCL 4 Series Roku TV 85S435 Promo
Gear

TCL’s Massive 85-Inch 4K Smart TV Can Be Yours for a Bargain Price

UFC 262 Charle Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler Promo
Sports

UFC 262: How Will Charles Oliveira Vs. Michael Chandler Lightweight Title Fight End?

Whitney Wolfe Herd Bumble Promo
News

How Whitney Wolfe Herd Became a Billionaire Bumble Boss

gal-gadot-bella-hadid-getty
News

Gal Gadot and Bella Hadid Face Backlash Over Middle East Comments

top-gun-sequel-tom-cruise-promo
Entertainment

'Top Gun' Is Returning To Theaters For Movie's 35th Anniversary

musk-bitcoin-image-getty-images-1200-630
News

Elon Musk Said Tesla Won't Accept Bitcoin—and Crypto Prices Plummeted