Olivia Culpo and Her Sister Sophia Reveal Rivalry Over NFL Boyfriends

Gilles Bensimon

Oliva Culpo and her sister Sophia have will have quite the team rivalry on their hands come NFL Week 1.

The 2019 Maxim Hot 100 beauty and her model sister are dating Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And as it turns out, the franchises are facing off in their first game of the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Uhhhh can we still sit together @oliviaculpo???” Sophia posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday after the league released the 2021 schedule.

Olivia replied, “Since Braxton and Christian are competing, I challenge you to a thumb war @sophiaculpo."

According to the New York Post, 29-year-old Oliva has been dating the 24-year-old Pro Bowler for two years, while the 24-year-old Sophia and 25-year-old Jet made their relationship official just made their relationship Instagram official.

Game on.