Watch Paige Spiranac Channel 'Happy Gilmore' for NHL Playoffs

That's one helluva swing.
Author:
Publish date:
paige spiranac happy gilmore promo split

Paige Spiranac saluted America's favorite hockey-playing golfer to honor the 2021 NHL Playoffs. 

Sporting a black minidress and sneakers, the self-proclaimed "OG Insta golf girl" took a crack at Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler's slap shot-inspired drive in a new Instagram video. 

"With hockey playoffs starting I had to break out the Happy Gilmore swing!" Spiranac captioned the clip. "What’s your favorite sport to watch?"

“That’s pretty damn good, Paige! How many yards you figure??” one of her 3 million Instagram followers commented per the New York Post

"Was not expecting that. Looked ripped," another wrote. Spiranac responded with an "arm flex" emoji.

While on the topic, a third asked about the pro golfer-turned-influencer's favorite NHL team—the Pittsburgh Penguins.   

"Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so it’s the pens for sure," she responded. 

In another recent post, Spiranac used the same rationale in revealing her favorite NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

"NFL Draft day! Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I’ve been a Steelers fan since the day I was born. I also love the Bills. It’s a complicated relationship...Who’s your team? Who are you hoping they draft?"

The Steelers drafted Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris in the first round, for those who were wondering. 

No image description

paige spiranac happy gilmore promo split
Sports

Watch Paige Spiranac Channel 'Happy Gilmore' for NHL Playoffs

hafthor-bjornsson-GettyImages-516480522
News

'The Mountain' From 'Game of Thrones' Reveals Stunning 110 Pound Weight Loss

facebook-link-image 2
Gear

How The New Apple TV 4K Can Enhance Your Entertainment Center

Maker's Mark x Bourbon Society Promo
Food & Drink

Maker’s Mark Teams With Black Bourbon Society For New Private Blend Whiskey

bear-grylls-luminox-1
Gear

Bear Grylls Reveals The Survival Watch Functions That Could Save Your Life

Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat Promo
Rides

Meet the 2022 F-150 Lightning, Ford's First All-Electric Pickup Truck

Money, Baby Promo
Travel

Inside 'Money, Baby!'—The Baller New Sports Betting Club in Las Vegas

Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Promo
Food & Drink

How Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Makes Such Incredible Wines

Elon Musk Promo
News

Elon Musk Tweets 'Diamond Hands' During Bitcoin Plunge, Says Tesla Won't Sell