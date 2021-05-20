Watch Paige Spiranac Channel 'Happy Gilmore' for NHL Playoffs

Left: Instagram/@_paige.renee, Right: Universal Pictures

Paige Spiranac saluted America's favorite hockey-playing golfer to honor the 2021 NHL Playoffs.

Sporting a black minidress and sneakers, the self-proclaimed "OG Insta golf girl" took a crack at Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler's slap shot-inspired drive in a new Instagram video.

"With hockey playoffs starting I had to break out the Happy Gilmore swing!" Spiranac captioned the clip. "What’s your favorite sport to watch?"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“That’s pretty damn good, Paige! How many yards you figure??” one of her 3 million Instagram followers commented per the New York Post.

"Was not expecting that. Looked ripped," another wrote. Spiranac responded with an "arm flex" emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While on the topic, a third asked about the pro golfer-turned-influencer's favorite NHL team—the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so it’s the pens for sure," she responded.

In another recent post, Spiranac used the same rationale in revealing her favorite NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"NFL Draft day! Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I’ve been a Steelers fan since the day I was born. I also love the Bills. It’s a complicated relationship...Who’s your team? Who are you hoping they draft?"

The Steelers drafted Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris in the first round, for those who were wondering.