Paige Spiranac Comes Out Swinging With New Golf Video

It’s the latest look at the OG Insta golf girl’s game, who’s focused on “showing and less explaining and trying to defend myself and just being who I am.”

(Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Former Maxim Hot 100 leader Paige Spiranac may have taken a much-needed break from dominating social media, but the gorgeous golf influencer is back at it with a new video of her practicing her swing in front of a glorious mountain landscape.

The self-proclaimed “OG Insta golf girl” and “Number 1 Purdue fan” shared the video on X of her happily whacking balls into oblivion, simply sharing a golf green and sunshine emoji.

Spiranac recently returned after a brief break from social media, confessing that she was going through a tough time. “I am in a bit of a funk, a rut if you will, and its not like a one or two day thing,” Spiranac said earlier this year, per Yahoo! Sports. “This has been going on for a little bit. I feel like I’ve just been so in my head about everything and I’m just trying to work through it. I think that’s why I haven’t been posting as much because I am just overthinking everything and I just feel like my anxiety has taken control.

“I’m trying to push myself outside of that and post more and get back to what I was doing before. I feel like I haven’t been active because I’ve just been in my own head, in this kind of funky rut and we’re working through it. I almost felt bad for myself for such a long time and I was frustrated why people weren’t seeing me in a certain way or seeing me for me,” she said. “And then I realized that they’re only seeing what I’m showing.”

“I can sit there and I can complain about it, or I can do something about it. And that’s showing more of myself and my personality. I think that I put so many walls up because this job can be draining sometimes and quite soul-sucking. I think I put barriers up to protect myself and started to morph and change into a person that I didn’t really recognize and that I didn’t see as well. This year it’s more about showing and less explaining and trying to defend myself and just being who I am.” Sounds like a solid plan to us.