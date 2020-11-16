Paulina Gretzky Photos Go Viral After Golfer Fiancee Dustin Johnson's Historic Masters Win

Getty Images

Dustin Johnson just earned his first PGA green jacket with a record-setting Masters victory, sparking a surge of social media activity centered around his longtime fiancee and former Maxim cover beauty Paulina Gretzky.

The newly-minted champ finished -20 at over 72 holes at Augusta National, the lowest score to par in the history of the Masters and tying the mark for lowest score to par in major championship history, CBS Sports reports. Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky whom Johnson has been engaged to since 2013, saw a surge in mentions after a photo of the pair kissing on the green went viral.

Some style observers commented on Gretzky's own green jacket—a cool checkered number by Adidas, which naturally sponsors Johnson. "The cockiness of this green jacket choice today at #TheMasters by paulina gretzky was the best part of the whole day," one Twitter user wrote.

Video of the couple from the course also captured Gretzky saying, "My mom is crying for sure," and an understandably overwhelmed Johnson admitting that he was also "tearing up."

The moment will no doubt drive fans to Gretzky's sizzling Instagram page. While she doesn't post often—her last is dated April 20, 2020—the hockey heiress errs on the side of sultry when she does, from bikini-clad pics from St. Barths to bubbly snaps from the bathtub.

