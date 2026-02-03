Shinola Celebrates 100 Years Of ‘Hockeytown’ With Detroit Red Wings-Inspired Timepiece

The Shinola x Detroit Red Wings Centennial Runwell boasts the brand’s classic 41mm case design and a fiery red dial, plus cream-hued indices and numerals, all in honor of the famed hockey franchise.

When the puck drops, there historically might not be a tougher team on ice than the Detroit Red Wings. The legendary NHL franchise is now being honored with that same sense of grit in a centennial-themed Shinola timepiece.

The new Shinola x Detroit Red Wings Centennial Runwell is the latest covetable watch from a brand that’s come to embody the spirit of the city itself in its watch production, its sense of grit and its deep love for the Motor City’s heritage in everything from auto production to Space Race-era manufacturing. The result is reflected in watches like the newly iconic Runwell, a crisp Art Deco-tinged watch with looks both well-suited for dressing up with fine tailoring or pairing with a handsome hockey sweater at a Red Wings game itself.

There’s even an all-Shinola, all-the-time brand hotel based in Detroit’s newly revived downtown, and the Red Wings-inspired timepiece arrives just in time to celebrate Hockeytown at the height of the NHL season.

The Shinola x Detroit Red Wings Centennial Runwell boasts the brand’s classic, versatile 41mm case design and a fiery red dial, plus cream-hued indices and numerals, all in honor of the famed hockey franchise. The company bills this limited-edition timepiece as a “Detroit-built watch honoring a century of grit, pride, and passion in the D,” and with only 500 units available, the elegant $750 timepiece should sell quite quickly.

The increasingly rare watch boasts hockey ‘Easter eggs’ aplenty, including a silver-tinged ’11’ hour marker nodding to the team’s 11 Stanley Cup championships. The Shinola x Detroit Red Wings Centennial Runwell also features an in-set chronograph sub-dial at the 6’o’clock marker, plus a custom caseback featuring the Red Wings Winged Wheel logo, in addition to a Centennial special-edition logo. The watchmaker calls the custom-made design details a “built to last” touch that aids in “firmly grounding the piece in Detroit hockey history.”

Complete with a refined tan leather strap with contrast stitching, the watch’s Argonite 1069 movement arrives in a durable stainless steel case finished with curved lugs and sapphire crystal. As the steadfast Detroit watchmaker notes, the timepiece is “more than a watch,” as Shinola adds that the Shinola x Detroit Red Wings Centennial Runwell “is a wearable homage to the unbreakable bond between a city, its team, and the fans who’ve carried that legacy forward for 100 years.” Find it online now at Shinola while wrist game supplies still last.