Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar Share Kobe Bryant Birthday Video Tributes

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 over the weekend, and two hip-hop megastars paid tribute to the late NBA icon in a pair of videos marking his birthday.

Snoop Dogg was first with his own spoken word tribute to Bryant via ESPN, which you can watch here:

Nike then shared a video tribute narrated by another Los Angeles rap royal, Kendrick Lamar, called "Mamba Forever." “Kobe taught us to be better,” Kendrick says in the brief clip, which you can watch below.

Bryant died January 26 in a tragic helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Tonight (August 24), LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers will honor Bryant by wearing special jerseys that commemorate the NBA superstar's two numbers, 8 and 24, in their match-up against the Portland Trail Blazers.