Snoop Dogg Will Be A Commentator At The 2024 Olympics In Paris

Snoop broke the news to his 84 million Instagram followers as he grooved to his classic track “Tha Shiznit” in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Snoop Dogg is going from the recording booth to the broadcast booth. The enterprising hip-hop legend has been announced as an official commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Snoop first delivered the news to 84 million Instagram followers as he grooved to the instrumental of his classic track "Tha Shiznit" in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“New year mood,” he captioned the clip. “Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer.”

Ove the course of the Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, Snoop will work with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico as he reports from competitions and speaks with athletes at iconic locations like the Palace of Versailles and Place de la Concorde.

Viewers got a taste of Snoop’s laid-back brand of Olympics coverage via a video that premiered during Sunday Night Football’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, in which he sits down and cracks jokes with Team USA athletes Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarding), and duo Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball) about a few of their Olympics moments.

Yup, it’s official. 2024 Paris Olympics I’m there!! @miketirico , save a seat for the Dogg 👏🏿💍💨🤷🏾 pic.twitter.com/atXnKu9HJj — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” added Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production.

“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”