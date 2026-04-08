Steph Curry Is Auctioning Off 70 Pairs Of His Most Coveted Sneakers

Showcasing more than 70 sneakers worn by Curry without a brand sponsor this season.

(Sotheby’s)

While Steph Curry might have rocked Under Armour kicks on the court for a dozen years, it’s a series of sneakers worn last fall by the NBA superstar that are currently catching the eye of discerning sneakerheads. After finding himself without an athletic brand partner, Curry laced up a series of covetable kicks from all manner of brands, and that selection hits the auction block via Sotheby’s later this month.

(Sotheby’s)

Dubbed his “sneaker free agency” period, the auction tells a story of Curry’s love for envy-inducing kicks, and by extension, the game’s modern history, via footwear across more than 70 pairs up for auction. With auction proceeds set to benefit the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (co-founded by the Golden State star with his wife, Ayesha), the collection goes toward a good cause as much as it spotlights the ace shooter’s knack for performance and a dash of luck (the offering includes Curry’s own pair of the retro-inspired Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Flu Game’ shoes).

(Sotheby’s)

With many pairs signed in two locations and worn everywhere from the pregame tunnel to All-Star Weekend, any one set from the assortment could prove a sneakerhead’s dream purchase. Curry himself had a hand in his closely watched sneaker free agency period, sporting all manner of performance sneakers and player exclusives in a deeply personal endeavor, he told Sotheby’s.

(Sotheby’s)

“I’ve always believed that every pair of sneakers tells a story. This collection really captures a unique chapter for me during my sneaker free agency this season,” Curry said in a press statement. “From the tunnel walks to the on-court warm-ups to the games across the country, I was excited to spend this time shining a light on players over the years who have left their mark on the sneaker game.” And as Sotheby’s notes, the 3-point shooting phenom spared no expense in covering every corner of the sporting world, including one pregame-worn pair of sneakers originally designed as a tennis shoe for Roger Federer.

(Sotheby’s)

The auction house also notes Curry’s picks ran the gamut from the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand to Adidas and Reebok, plus more unusual selections like ANTA, New Balance and Puma, along with retro favorites from AND1 and more. Just as remarkable was watching social media reaction and buzz play out in real time each night Curry laced up a fresh pair of kicks (to go along with his jaw-dropping long-range shooting, of course).

(Sotheby’s)

Curry’s choices also proved memorable in more ways than one (including the time he laced up Jordan’s ‘Flu Game’ sneakers in Utah, in a nod to MJ’s legendary playoff performance there). Of the enviable lineup of game-changing sneakers, Sotheby’s notes “each pair became a form of storytelling—reflecting Steph Curry’s personal history, his reverence for the game, and his role in the ongoing evolution of sneaker culture.”

Starting April 13th and running through April 28th, look to Sotheby’s for further details on this decidedly sneaker-centric online auction.