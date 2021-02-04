Triller, VersusGame and Maxim to Make One Lucky Fan a Millionaire on Super Bowl Sunday

Here's how to win a one million dollar prize by entering an online competition co-hosted by rapper 24kGoldn and music producer MurdaBeatz on Sunday.

Triller, VersusGame and Maxim are offering one lucky fan a chance to win $1 million on Super Bowl Sunday. The collaboration, which will be co-hosted live by rapper 24kGoldn and music producer MurdaBeatz, came together with the shared goal of changing someone’s life in a really big way.

Starting today, VersusGame, the leading app-based prediction game where players get paid for being right, will launch a question live on viral entertainment platform Triller, with two more live questions following on Friday and Saturday. At 5 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday, the chosen three finalists will be announced.

Co-hosts 24kGoldn and MurdaBeatz will then quiz the finalists with ten big-money questions live on Triller for the chance to win the grand prize. The winner will be announced after the game on Sunday, and all three finalists will be featured on maxim.com.

"As we were preparing our spot for the Super Bowl, we realized the best thing we can do is use our resources and community and reward them and thank them for their support," said Bobby Sarnevesht, co-founder and executive chair of Triller.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the iconic Maxim and VersusGame to bring this Super Bowl contest to life. To our users—we are listening, and we want to elevate your voices, your art and continue to provide a place where you do you."

Rapper 24kGoldn (Golden Landis von James), known for his No. 1 hit "Mood," said, "I attribute all of my success to my incredible fans. Getting the opportunity to give back to them in a big way while having some fun is a total win-win."

John Vitti, CEO of VersusGame, added: “2020 hit us all hard, and it's about time someone comes out on top. This partnership allows us to give back while leveling the playing field where anyone can win. We are so excited to be able to literally change someone’s life on Sunday. After all, knowledge should be rewarded, right?”

“The Super Bowl is always an exciting time of year – but after 2020, fans everywhere are really looking forward to this event. As a platform and community that always pushes boundaries, this partnership is a true game-changer. It has been a pleasure working alongside Maxim and Versus Game to bring this idea to life and we are honored to have 24kGoldn and MurdaBeatz play a part in this historic night,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, co-owner of Triller.

Renowned music producer MurdaBeatz (​Shane Lee Lindstrom)​ reflected on this past year saying, ​“If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we all have to band together and spread love. It’s incredible that Maxim, Triller and Versus Game are bringing some fun and light to the world and I can’t wait to see who wins!”

Susan Kilkenny, the SVP of Maxim who facilitates the leading men's magazine's exclusive pre-Super Bowl party annually, noted, “Everything looks a little different this year. We are super excited to partner with Triller and VersusGame to deliver a fun, safe, inclusive experience this year. It’s really exciting to have 24kGoldn and MurdaBeatz participate in this challenge, inviting millions of fans to enter to win a massive payday."

"Just months ago, when we ultimately realized an in person event was out of the question, a discussion with our strategic partner Grant Haas of Haas Portman Family Office ultimately led to this full on virtual $1M Dollar Game designed to change lives with epic partners in Triller and VersusGame. It’s a testament to the creative collaboration that can exist today."

To enter this prediction challenge or for more information, go to ​www.versusgame.com​ or download the app on ios or Android. Simple, easy, fun.

About VersusGame

VersusGame is a consumer prediction marketplace that presents timely and relevant interactive games, giving users the opportunity to get paid for being right. Players can predict the outcome of their favorite brands, celebrities, musicians, movies, athletes and more for cash prizes, with the platform being the first of its kind to bring power to the masses and allow consumers to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. To date, the platform has over 6 million users and has given away over $10.5 million in cash prizes. It is backed by major investors including Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and Tinder founder, Sean Rad. For more information, please visit www.versusgame.com.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 140 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.