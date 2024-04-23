TaylorMade Debuts Vintage-Inspired Copper Irons To Elevate Your Golf Game

Time to tee up.

(TaylorMade)

An edge, even one made up of the smallest details, makes a big difference in the game of golf. And at a time when golf brands are using A.I. to design clubs, TaylorMade is looking to the past (at least stylistically) with its latest set of irons.

(TaylorMade)

The new TaylorMade P770 and P790 Copper Irons now blend the finesse of next-level golf club design with a stylish, aged copper look reminiscent of rounds from years past.

(TaylorMade)

Building off the existing P770 and P790 lineup, the golf brand notes that the duo represents a “modern classic design celebrates the 1980s TaylorMade logo.”

(TaylorMade)

Better still is the fact that the copper finish itself will further mature over time, making these irons feel even more like a set of clubs unearthed in an old clubhouse or vintage shop.

(TaylorMade)

Modern precision and comfort remain top of mind, as these aged copper irons feature not weather-worn grips, but rather the brand’s Golf Pride TaylorMade Victory Copper grips.

(TaylorMade)

A responsive iron face, thanks to new internal shaping, also yields a larger sweet spot for a smooth swing and solid contact all the way through.

The 1980s TaylorMade logo adds a visually pleasing and eye-catching nod to the past to any golf bag and any round, particularly as spring and summer’s high season on the links approaches.

(TaylorMade)

Both club designs will run you back nearly $1,500 online at TaylorMade ($1,499.99, to be exact, since every digit counts).

But seems a fair price to pay for a set that TaylorMade says fuses “heritage and modern innovation,” so make some room in your club rotation accordingly.