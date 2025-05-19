The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2025

For the third consecutive year, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored the top spot in the annual Forbes ranking.

(Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again claimed the top spot on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid athletes for 2025, demonstrating the enduring financial power of elite athletic achievement and savvy off-field ventures. Ronaldo, the Portuguese soccer superstar, raked in a staggering $275 million over the past year following his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, with $225 million attributed to his on-field earnings and $50 million coming from endorsements and other business activities. He notched the highest-paid athlete honor for the third consecutive year and the fifth time in his career.

Trailing behind Ronaldo is basketball great Stephen Curry, securing the second position with total earnings of $156 million ($56 million on-field, $100 million off-field). The Golden State Warriors guard recently made history in March as the first NBA player to reach 4,000 career 3-pointers. Rounding out the top three is former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, with earnings of $146 million, who nevertheless came up short in his two pay-per-view clashes with reigning champ Oleksandr Usyk.

The remainder of the top 10 features athletes from the NFL, Major League Soccer, NBA, MLB, and more. They include Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($137 million), Argentine football legend Lionel Messi ($137 million), NBA icon LeBron James ($133.8 million), New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto ($114 million), French footballer Karim Benzema ($104 million), Los Angeles Dodgers sensation Shohei Ohtani ($102.5 million), and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant ($101.4 million).

Forbes’ annual list also underscores the increasing importance of off-field earnings for top athletes. Many have cultivated significant social media followings, launched successful businesses, and strategically partnered with global brands, demonstrating that athletic prowess is only one component of their substantial financial portfolios. Check out the full top ten list below:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $275 Million USD

2. Stephen Curry – $156 Million USD

3. Tyson Fury – $146 Million USD

4. Dak Prescott – $137 Million USD

5. Lionel Messi – $137 Million USD

6. LeBron James – $133.8 Million USD

7. Juan Soto – $114 Million USD

8. Karim Benzema – $104 Million USD

9. Shohei Ohtani – $102.5 Million USD

10. Kevin Durant – $101.4 Million USD