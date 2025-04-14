These 2025 Masters Tournament WAGs Are All Winners

Meet five wives and girlfriends of golf pros who heat up the links all season long.

Jena Sims Koepka, Brooks Koepka’s Wife (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Rory McIlroy narrowly defeated Justin Rose in a tense playoff hole to claim victory at his first Masters tournament, ending an 11-year chase to capture a win at all four majors. While it’s the newly minted Grand Slam titlist who takes home the coveted green jacket and $4.2 million cash prize, several of the tourny’s top pros are all proverbial winners, at least when you consider the caliber of WAGs (that’s wives and girlfriends) by their sides. Check out five 2025 Masters WAGs who will definitely turn heads on the links all season long.

Paulina Gretzky – Dustin Johnson’s Wife

(Warren Little/Getty Images)

Before Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson tied the knot in 2022, the couple and parents of two sons had been engaged for almost an entire decade. We won’t take any credit, but news of the proposal came right around the time that the actress, model and daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky was featured on Maxim’s December 2013 cover. Even after all of these years, Gretzky still shows up for Johnson on the links.

Erica Stoll – Rory McIlroy’s Wife

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Erica Stoll first met Rory McIlroy in 2012, where she reportedly help him make tee time after he overslept. They married in 2017, welcomed a daughter in 2020 and filed for divorce in 2024 before reconciling shortly thereafter. If the fact that McIlroy just became the sixth professional golfer to ever sink a Grand Slam is any indicator, it was the right call.

Jena Sims Koepka- Brooks Koepka’s Wife

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Before marrying superstar golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022, Sims was already something of a rising star, with a Miss Georgia Teen USA title and minor roles in several shows and movies like CSI, The Eric Andre Show, Sharknado 5 under her belt. Since, she became a mother in 2023, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue twice and notched a role in 2024’s Ben Stiller-led dramedy Nutcrackers. But we might be most impressed by her work with Pageant of Hope, an organization she founded which aims to “raise awareness and support in giving children and teenagers who face serious challenges the opportunity to shine and be celebrated for who they are.”

Allison Stokke – Rickie Fowler’s Girlfriend

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

American track and field athlete Allison Stokke broke several collegiate pole-vaulting records before she parlayed her competitive success into a fitness modeling career that’s seen her land ads for GoPro, Nike, and Athleta, not to mention a spot on the 2023 Maxim Hot 100. After tying the knot with Rickie Fowler, the couple had two daughters born in 2021 and 2024.

Victoria ‘Tori’ Slater – Daniel Berger’s Girlfriend

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A realtor and influencer based out of south Florida, Victoria “Tori” Slater has been by Daniel Berger’s side from the very beginning, as evidenced on this social media-adept stunner’s TikTok and Instagram feeds. Expect to catch her on the sidelines for many majors to come.