Watch Trailer for 'Tiger'—The HBO Documentary About Tiger Woods' Historic Rise and Fall

“The problem with conquering the world, is that the world will want its revenge."
Author:
Publish date:

In case you missed HBO quietly dropping the trailer for its buzzed-about Tiger Woods documentary Tiger—which traces the meteoric rise, shocking fall and surprise comeback of arguably the greatest golfer of all time—it's definitely worth watching above.

The two-part doc features never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golf icon best, including his former caddy and close friend Steve Williams; Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the former bottle service beauty at the center of the sensational cheating scandal that rocked Woods’ world.

“Here he was, in my bed, and he was my Tiger,” ex-nightclub manager Uchitel says in the trailer. The National Enquirer first reported their affair in 2009, while Tiger was still married to Elin Nordegren, and the formerly squeaky-clean golfer's flings with scores of other women were soon revealed as well. 

Tiger Woods

Robert Lusetich, author of Unplayable: An Inside Account of Tiger’s Most Tumultuous Season, observes in the trailer: “The problem with conquering the world, is that the world will want its revenge."

The fascinating teaser ends with a kicker quote from Los Angeles Times writer Thomas Bonk, who comments on Woods' surprising comeback: “Do not underestimate Tiger Woods"—something that his fellow PGA tour mates would surely agree upon. Tiger premieres January 10 on HBO. 

