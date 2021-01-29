Who Will Be Super Bowl LV MVP: Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes?

Will it be 43-year-old Tom Brady or 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes? Vote now via VersusGame on your phone!

Getty Images

Super Bowl LV will showcase a quarterback battle for the ages as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 7.

It's highly likely that the winning QB will be named MVP, as the award has gone to a quarterback in the last eight out of of 11 championship games. But will it be greatest quarterback of all time in Brady, or the greatest quarterback playing today in Mahomes?

Brady, 43, has been named MVP a record-setting four times in his six Super Bowl wins. The last time was in 2017, when he stunningly led the New England Patriots on an epic comeback from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

But Mahomes, 25, won MVP in last year's Super Bowl LIV after throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns that were key to the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill has listed Mahomes as the odds-on favorite to be named Super Bowl LV MVP at -120, while Brady is at +190.

But who do YOU think will seize the MVP crown on February 7?

