Tony Romo: Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LV Is Like 'LeBron and Jordan' In NBA Finals

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady (seen above celebrating his 10th trip to the Big Game) graduated from high school in 1995. Months later, when Brady was just entering college, Patrick Mahomes was born. Now the two are set to square off February 7th in Super Bowl LV (55) as QBs for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The internet has predictably gone nuts over the 43-year-old Brady facing off against 25-year-old Mahomes—who some see as an inheritor to Brady's GOAT crown—and churned out some pretty hilarious memes as a result.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and ultimately took Rob Gronkowski with him, fans were both downhearted and disgusted and also certain this was a man prepping for retirement. Unfortunately, it was the Patriots that suffered from the loss, ending the season with a dismal 7-9 record. Brady, on the other hand, kicked the Bucs into gear and his team is heading into Super Bowl Sunday with an 11-5 record.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will bring a head of steam after defeating a surging Green Bay Packers and a killer 14-2 record for the season. Comparing Mahomes to Brady as a future Greatest Of All Time QB is totally warranted as well. After all, Mahomes was the victorious field leader in Super Bowl LIV, and he made NFL history, too, becoming the youngest quarterback and third-youngest player ever to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Former star quarterback turned CBS Sports NFL announcer Tony Romo put a fine point on the nature of the matchup: "Talk about your all-time matchups. This is literally going to be like LeBron and Jordan playing in the Finals."

Instagram Screengrab

Athletes from other sports weighed in as well on the matchup, with Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard using his Instagram stories to compare Mahomes (see screengrab above) to NBA phenom Steph Curry.

In the end, it looks like the stage is set for an electric Super Bowl LV—a showdown between the Generation X GOAT in Brady (born in 1977, he's among the youngest members of that age group) and the up-and-coming Millennial GOAT of the future.

As of January 25th, oddsmakers gave Mahomes and the Chiefs an edge for the Super Bowl, but it's clear from the Bucs' ride to the Big Game that Brady still has plenty of gas left in his tank. Super Bowl LV happens on February 7, 2021, and it's anybody's game at this point.